You can't see it, nor touch it, nor can you define what it is or what meaning it has without feeling a little cheated. Once ruled by gods, then by reason, and today by administrations of Lottery and strings of ones and zeros, the luck It carries with us almost as much as the rest of the ethereal things that, in one sense or another, mark our daily lives.

The luckwhether or not you believe in it by calling it by its name or classifying it as chanceis part of our lives from the moment we wake up until we go to bed, from the coffee you spill in the morning until the Christmas lottery jackpot What's up to your cousin from the town? The video gameOf course, they were not going to be less.

What is luck

If that's okay with you, let's feel a little stupid. Let's try define luck with something that goes beyond vomiting what it says in the RAE: “chain of events, considered fortuitous or casual.” What is luck and why we give importance to something that, whether you like it or not, happens or doesn't happen.

Although from a philosophical point of view we could start rivers of ink about its existence, meaning and role in our lives, when trying to land the idea of luck in play The definition is usually much more concise and satisfactory: it is the opposite of ability.

Whether with prehistoric games based on carved bones, with board games in which train cars are placed on a board, or with video games that test our hand-eye relationship, luck is always there unless the ability has completely engulfed her.

In other words, the more likely you are to win against someone who doesn't know the game, greater skill and less luck. If my chances of flipping a coin are 50%, luck dominates the game. If I must know how to move the pieces around the board and the opponent has never touched a pawn in their life, my chances can grow to exceed 90%.

It is said that chess, due to its complexity, is the only game without luck, but even there we would have to think very carefully to justify its disappearance. At the end of the day, not everything depends on the game, it also depends on the player. Especially the opponent and their memory, skill or ability to anticipate their movements. Fortuitous and casual events that, despite our skill, are beyond our control.





Why do we play with luck?

With the rise of competitive gaming, luck in video games has come into the spotlight of those who don't want to. put your skill in the hands of fortune. Are you familiar with the anger about Mario Kart's blue shell? Well, add prizes of several zeros to finish warming up the atmosphere.

However, as in almost everything recreational, Luck is a fundamental part of why we like video games. Even for those who continue to think that skill marks each of their steps in a virtual world, luck is what separates them from playing an eternal and boring game of chess.

Ego: I'm sure you're familiar with the saying “if I win, I win because of my ability, and if I lose, it's because I've had bad luck.” Luck can give or take away a victory, but it also serves as an excuse for an ego boost capable of avoiding frustration.

More players: If all games were based solely on skill without taking luck into account, the number of players who could continue to join the game as beginners would become smaller and smaller and, in the long run, the possibility of finding someone to play with would end up disappearing. .

Motivation: The phrase “this time is the good one” is another of the emotional pushes that invites us to continue playing even though our skill is lower than that required. Enjoy a stroke of luck that leads to a victory, for example with that boss not carrying out the attack that always kills you.

Variety: Finally, there is the possibility of experiencing a different situation. Fortuitous or coincidental, remember? If everything goes as planned, the game ends up being more of a puzzle than an exciting experience.

The false luck algorithm





Despite the good reasons that drive designers to include a component of luck in their games, the idea remains double-edged weapon that every now and then invites us to rethink what we know about it and how we execute it.

We start from the basis that, as we stated at the beginning, luck is not something that can be easily measured, and that even in those games where skill prevails, there is always something of that ethereal fortune in the air. How do you translate that coincidence to something as precise as mathematics?

The key is that you can't do it. What was once the will of the gods is now part of a programmer's code, and no, it's not completely random. You must cause the generation of a number that serves as an excuse to simulate the luck that marks a die.

Although the function is already automated in certain languages, in others it requires initializing that generation by holding on to another number that serves as the basis for the formula, which is normally done starting from a specific value such as the millisecond of the current time.

If we had a way to ensure that the base number being used is always the same, the calculations would always give us the same “random” number. In other words, it is neither luck nor random, but looks a lot like him.





The enormous challenge of simulating luck

With the solution of how to generate luck in the hands of the designer, the next challenge is to make it more fun than frustrating. Play, even if it is not precisely to honor his name, provoke luck.

The curious thing about luck in a video game is that too much luck seems unreal, and very little luck causes a similar feeling. Imagine that you are faced with an XCOM shot in which luck dictates that you have a 90% chance of hitting the next shot.

If we embrace luck, the chances are there that that shot will miss and, although unlikely, that you will miss it three times in a row as well. Think about what you would do next if that happened.





Video game designers soon learned that offering a 33% chance is not the same as making luck smile on you. one in three times. It is the reason why the pity timer concept was introduced. Something like a compassion counter.

With the intention of avoiding the frustration of opening 40 Hearthstone packs without getting anything good, the 40 you open will have an X% chance of delivering a legendary card, but if after those 40 you have not received any, the game automatically changes your luck to force the appearance.

The idea is very close to Skinner's positive reinforcement which we mentioned years ago when talking about the psychology behind loot boxes. When faced with random stimuli that produce a response, the brain secretes dopamine in all attempts, so confidence in obtaining that luck is as powerful as luck itself.

Manipulation of luck

With the explosion of mobile games and free-to-play models of games like Candy Crush, the theory of a manipulation in luck of the game which, as we have just seen, is not particularly far-fetched either.

The situation caused several creators of games with luck by flag at that time, such as Peggle and Puzzle Quest, came forward to throw numbers and statements that tried to clarify the situation and deny the accusations. The latter's were especially funny:

“I can assure you that the artificial intelligence does not cheat or know which gems are going to fall. I wrote the AI ​​myself, so I'm 100% sure about it.

Put another way: a) I'm a programmer, so I'm basically lazy.

b) Writing an AI that does tricks, stays ahead of events, and performs multiple evaluations is a lot more work than creating an AI that simply evaluates what's there.

c) If I had wanted to make the game more difficult I would have done it the LAGGY way and simply given them more life points.”





The manipulation theory is there, of course, but even in games of Nintendoin which luck is essential -because of what we mentioned about variety, fun and allowing the whole family to play together without skill impeding it-, there is a logic behind it.

This is how the director and producer of Mario Kart by ensuring that, although the big N wanted the experience to be the same for everyone until the end, the best player is the one who will continue to have the greatest chance of winning.

In other words, luck is there, although sometimes we like it more than others, and it is so necessary and satisfactory in today's video games as it was thousands of years ago between dice sculpted from bones.

