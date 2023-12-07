There is less and less time left until Christmas arrives and many people have already begun to think about what gift to give their loved ones. And, in the event that one of your recipients is a fan of video games and especially of Xbox, here you go six original gifts to make your Christmas even more special.

Xbox Elite Series 2





Elevating your gaming experience to the next level is possible if you have a professional controller like the Xbox Elite Series 2, which is designed for the most demanding gamers. You can find this model for about 179 euros.

Among its main characteristics, we find that it has a textured grip on the entire surface to provide us with great comfort, adjustable tension levers and ones High sensitivity triggers with shorter lock for a faster response in each action.

Also includes a charging base, interchangeable components and a carrying casein addition to allowing us to choose between a default profile or save up to three custom profiles.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless-Controller – Schwarz

Xbox Play and USB Charging Kit





Another great purchase for all those people who have purchased one of Microsoft’s new next-generation consoles is the Xbox Play and USB Charging Kitsince they can forget about using batteries or cables in their controls for only 22.99 euros.

This rechargeable battery is compatible with Xbox wireless controllers and gives us up to 30 hours of autonomy per chargewhich is done in less than 4 hours using a USB-C cable, which is included.

Xbox Play and USB Charging Kit

Xbox controller support





If you are looking for something more original, This controller support inspired by an Xbox classic It can become an excellent option. In addition, it is a relatively inexpensive gift, since it has a price of 29.99 euros.

This figure the Master Chiefthe main character of Halo, has his arms outstretched and It is capable of holding our console controller, television or even phone. This product is officially licensed by Activision and its height is 21 centimeters so that we can add it to our setup or shelf without taking up too much space.

Cable Guys – Halo Figures Master Chief Infinite Gaming Accessories Holder & Phone Holder for Most Controller (Xbox, Play Station, Nintendo Switch) & Phone

Xbox Wireless Headset





Headphones are essential to fully immerse ourselves in our favorite video games and facilitate communication with our friends or rivals in multiplayer games. Therefore, if you were looking for ones that are wireless, the Xbox Wireless Headset They offer great features for 99.99 euros.

These headphones have an ergonomic and lightweight design for comfortable use for hours. Likewise, it has some drivers de 44 mmits wireless connection offers low latency and supports spatial sound technologies Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos y DTS Headphone:X. In terms of autonomy, it is capable of offering us up to 15 hours with each charge.

Xbox Icon Lamp





If you are one of those people who grew up playing Xbox and want to give a unique touch to your gaming area, this lamp Xbox Icons de Paladone will light up your play area for about 31.14 euros.

The lamp stylishly displays the symbol and name of one of the most beloved video game consoles of all time on a attractive white color that combines perfectly with any environment. Furthermore, it offers three different lighting modes: reactive, progressive and musical reactive, providing a unique and versatile visual experience. All of this with dimensions of 10 x 30 centimeters.

Paladone- Xbox Icon Lamp

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription





In the event that your main idea is to give a game as a gift, but you don’t know which one, a great option is to purchase a subscription to the service. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The price of a single month will cost us about 14.99 euros, although there are subscription options with longer periods.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a subscription service from Microsoft that gives gamers access to a wide variety of games for console, PC and mobile devices. Additionally, you can enjoy incredible new games from Xbox Game Studios on the same day they are released, access to a collection of the most popular EA titles and online play for ‘free’.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription – 1 Month | Xbox/Win 10 PC – Download Code

Images | Microsoft, Paladone and Amazon

