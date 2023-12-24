Multinationals and large groups are rubbing their hands. The 2030 Agenda enters Italy, after the Netherlands…

From 500 to 1500 euros a year, for 20 years, for every uncultivated hectare, this is the offer of the Emilia Romagna Region to those who do not cultivate their own land.

In December the Region led by Stefano Bonaccini of the Democratic Party published a call for farmers to effectively stop growing and producing food in the area, and it gives 500 euros to those who do it in the hills and mountains, 1500 euros in the plains.

Yet from the same data published by the body in Emilia Romagna in other reports it appears that “over the last 40 years, the reduction in the number of agricultural companies has become more accentuated. In 2020 there are 53,753 companies, just under a third of the over 170,000 in 1982. At the same time, agricultural surface area has also been lost, both total and used (SAT and UAA): again compared to 1982, the former decreased by 25%, the latter by 19%. But, unlike the numerical contraction of companies, the loss of agricultural surface area has progressively diminished.” The accentuated process, explains the institution, is instead the gradual reduction of individual businesses to the advantage of partnerships and capital companies. Even if in 2020 that of individual or family businesses remains the prevalent legal form, 83% of the total.

The Emilia Romagna Po Valley is the main Italian agricultural park, together with Puglia. Maybe only the third world and multinationals should produce food? Those subjects who have many unknowns when it comes to food tracking? Difficult to answer. The profound reasons for the resolution, you can apply by March 15 (and in the meantime the Region commits 211,600 euros which will be followed, we imagine, by other disbursements to achieve the objective), the Region itself explains. The first: “Contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation to it, including by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and strengthening carbon sequestration, as well as promoting sustainable energy”. The second one: “Promote sustainable development and efficient management of natural resources such as water, soil and air, also reducing chemical dependence”. And here is the third objective: “To help arrest e reverse biodiversity loss, improve ecosystem services and preserve habitats and landscapes”.

A trend, this one in Emilia Romagna, which follows the Dutch one (remember the mass protests of the farmers of the Netherlands) and other Western countries.

The contents seem so much like the part of sustainable development listed by the UN Agenda 2030 which on the one hand calls for the maximum production for eradicate hunger in the world and on the other supports “the unsustainability of the current development model”, as stated in the institution's documents.

Waiting for a regeneration of the Emilia Romagna lands and the local biosphere the inhabitants will have to increasingly forget about kilometer zero, common sense and a balanced community. Perhaps because The poor people of the third world work the land, paid for nothing with so many pesticides, those that the European Parliament does not want to remove from the continent's agriculture?

When will the ban on cultivating the vegetable garden be introduced so as not to produce CO2 and combat “climate change”?

