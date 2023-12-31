During movie shootings, anecdotes of all kinds usually occur that remain to be remembered. Many of them end up being very funny, but there are also cases that could have ended in tragedyas happened during the production of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, because actress Carrie Fisher (Leia) was responsible for preventing a catastrophe.

Although in the galaxy of this universe there are the most terrible threats everywhere, this time the greatest danger was in the Chewbacca suit used by actor Peter Mayhew. In the book “Star Wars – The Making of Return of the Jedi” written by John Phillip Peecher in 1983, an anecdote was told in which The Wookiee costume almost caught fire..

It was said that the actor sometimes had a hard time because of the heat inside such a furry costume, but it also happened that he was not always aware of everything that was happening around him. He could see through the mask, but his vision was much smaller, which is why, for example, he couldn't see the bottom of his suit, where it almost caught fire if it weren't for Carrie Fisher noticing the fire. that was coming out of him.

Carrie and I were in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon. I had small spotlights placed between my legs. Then smoke started coming out. That's when Carrie turned around and said, “Peter, you're on fire!” I was totally oblivious to what was happening. It was a confined space, my head was turned and I thought “if Carrie hadn't said something, there would have been a burned Wookiee.”

The truth is that it was incredibly lucky that Peter wasn't alone at that momentbecause otherwise who knows what could have happened, so at least it's a joy that everything ended with nothing more than a scare and an anecdote worth remembering.

