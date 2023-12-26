Russian Vladimir Kramnik is not just any chess player. He was world champion between 2000 and 2007, but these days he has been in the news again not because of his game—he is still among the top 10 in the world in the FIDE ranking—but because of his comments about other players. Specifically, about Hikaru Nakamura, who is currently the third best chess player in the world according to that same ranking, only behind Carlssen and Fabiano Caruana. And what he said once again puts the world of the 64 squares in trouble.

Veiled accusation. As The New York Times explains, last month Kramnik made a series of comments on his blog within Chess.com, the most popular chess platform in the world. In them he implied that Nakamura had probably cheated. In those articles, now deleted, he did not directly mention Nakamura, but spoke of “a player” who in a recent streak of 46 games had won 45 and drawn only one. “I think everyone will find this interesting,” he said.

But it was clear who he was pointing to.. Even without directly saying who he was referring to in those texts, in another article from December 21 he indicated that “After carefully checking Hikaru's statistics, I have found MANY low probabilities in his performance and that of some of his opponents.” “. That article has also disappeared, but remains accessible through Archive.org. It seemed clear to Kramink that Nakamura's victories were suspicious.

Kramnik denies the accusation. The New York Times contacted Kramnik and indicated that he never meant that and that his articles were “of course not an accusation.”

They delete your account. Despite everything, Chess.com decided to close its blog and silence its account on the platform. The responsible indicated in X that they tried to meet with Kramnik and that according to their information the accusation had no basis. For his part, the Russian player stated in an email to the Times that he was not notified or informed of the closure, and that it was not true that they had tried to contact him.

Nakamura reacts. The North American player, especially popular on Twitch and YouTube, indicated in a video on the latter channel that Kramnik had “selected” the data he was using. For him one “should not make false accusations when you are not an expert. You should not make false accusations when you have no data to support them.”

At Chess.com they have not detected anything. The platform has its own cheat detection system and according to its data there have been no signs of cheating. Kramnik later complained that they were damaging his reputation and threatened to sue Chess.com, which he appears to be about to do.

The drama continues. This episode is a strange sequel to what we experienced last year with the controversy between Carlssen and Neimann. Although both ended up reaching an agreement and smoking the pipe of peace, FIDE fined Carlssen a symbolic fine of 10,000 euros for the accusation, since it found no evidence that Niemman had cheated against him. Niemann admitted to cheating when he was young, but denied continuing to cheat later.

Niemann gives something to talk about again. The young American promise has had a year of bad results, but on December 1 she won a tournament in Zagreb with an exceptional performance: she won seven games and drew two, then celebrating her victory in X and comparing himself to Bobby Fischer. Things got complicated when one of his opponents in that tournament, Ivan Sokolov, Indian that their movements coincided with those of the powerful chess engines by 98%, a suspiciously high percentage. He added that hardly any anti-cheating measures had been taken at the tournament. In short: he played at a level strangely spectacular.

Epilogue: Kramnik and the bathgate. When Kramnik beat Topalov in 2006 for the unified chess championship, the latter had accused him of going to the bathroom too much (50 times in five hours), the only unsupervised place. The suspicion was that he was hiding some electronic device that helped him in the games. Kramnik and his team protested the accusation and the player did not show up for the fifth game, which FIDE declared him a loss. Finally the match continued and although after 12 games both tied at six points, Kramnik ended up winning in the quick games. From being accused in 2006 to suggesting something similar in 2023.

Image | Xataka with Visual Electric

In Xataka | Praggnanandhaa's milestone is no coincidence: India has become the new chess superpower