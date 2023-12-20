Swedish activists from Cevian Group invest 1.2 billion euros in UBS

The Swiss bank UBS gained significant support from Scandinavia. After the increase in the participation of the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund via Norges Bank Investment Managementnow it's the turn of Cevian Capital, an activist investment firm based in Sweden. The latter acquired 1.3% of the main Swiss banking institution, a stake valued at around 1.2 billion euros, as reported by Il Sole 24 Ore.

If the top 5% that emerged last September had positioned Norges Bank as the largest single shareholder of UBSthe recent move of Cevian places the Stockholm company among the top ten shareholders of the Swiss bank. Lars Forbergco-founder of Cevian and both a Swedish and Swiss citizen, praised the effectiveness of the management of the bank led by the CEO of UBS, the Ticino native Sergio Ermottiespecially regarding the integration of the recently acquired Swiss credita process that proceeds rapidly.

Foreberg he described UBS as an opportunity in the global financial landscape, predicting a possible doubling of the valuation of the main Swiss bank in the next three to five years. According to the manager of Cevian, UBS is currently valued as an average European bank rather than a world leader in wealth management, which is the role it actually holds. Förberg believes that the Swiss institution can significantly increase its profitability in the long term.

Although market rumors suggest growing interest from important financial players such as Fidelity e Capital Groupthe Swedish investment company, at least for now, does not seem to be aiming to get a seat on the board of directors of UBSchaired by the Irishman Colm Kelleher. The location of Cevian seems to focus on supporting the president and CEO. According to the British Financial Times, other major financial players, including Fidelity and Capital Group, have increased their stakes in UBS this year.

The Swiss bank has not yet taken a position on this issue. Closing in Zurich, the actions UBS recorded an increase of 3.35%, closing at 26.20 francs in a session in which the Swiss Smi index remained essentially stable. Compared to the previous year, the bank's stock is up more than 150%. After a period of decline last March, during the announcement of the acquisition of Swiss creditUBS stock has gradually regained momentum, also thanks to the waiver of financial guarantees by the Confederation and of Swiss National Bank and the advancement of integration.

Meanwhile, the Finmathe Swiss market supervisory authority, described in a report the Swiss credit as involved in “repeated scandals” and management “mistakes”, thus losing the trust of some customers with a consequent outflow of capital. According to the authority, the management of the Swiss credit he had repeatedly promised changes in strategy that were not actually implemented. There Finma participated, together with Confederation e BNSto the operation that led to the acquisition of Swiss credit from UBS.

The Swiss supervisory body has received criticism, both in Switzerland and abroad, for the decision to reset the AT1 bonds of the Swiss credit. In her relationship, the Finma expresses itself in favor of strengthening the tools at its disposal, proposing in particular a “senior managers regime”, i.e. a more rigorous control framework for management and boards of directors, together with the possibility of imposing substantial fines.

