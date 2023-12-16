This Friday, December 15, the results of Matthew Perry's autopsy were revealedthe “Friends” star, who was found dead on October 28 in the hot tub of his residence in Los Angeles, California.

According to information from “TMZ”, the death occurred accidentally, sinceand traces of ketamine were detected, a fast-acting anesthetic that is used as a sedative in minor interventions, as detailed on the “KidsHealth” page.

“The cause of death of actor Matthew Langford Perry, 54, was the acute effects of ketamine,” the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Department detailed about the famous man who played Chandler Bing in the hit series.

On the portal, which obtained the autopsy, it details that the drug caused the famous man to drown in “the heated end of the pool”, but it was a side effect, so It is considered an accident.

What is ktamine?

Ketamine is a dissociative drug with hallucinogenic potential, derived from phencyclidine, originally used in medicine for its sedative, analgesic and, above all, anesthetic properties.

