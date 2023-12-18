For days in Belgium, a case has been discussed regarding some Catholic religious institutions reserved in the past for unmarried pregnant women, accused of having given up around 30 thousand children for adoption without the mothers' knowledge between the 1940s and 1980s. These accusations emerged as early as 2015, but were recently relaunched by Kinderen van de Kerk (“Children of the Church”), a podcast produced by Het Laatste Nieuws, a major Flemish-language Belgian newspaper. According to the testimonies collected by the podcast, the women hosted in these institutions have suffered systematic humiliation and in some cases sexual violence. After giving birth, some were even sterilized without their knowledge.

The Belgian parliament dealt with it last Thursday, with a parliamentary question in which MP Yngvild Ingels also testified, saying that she herself was born in one of these religious institutes and was then given up for adoption.

The Minister of Justice, Paul Van Tigchelt, has said he wants to launch a parliamentary investigation into the matter, but even if crimes are discovered it does not mean that they will be prosecuted, or that the victims will be able to obtain compensation: many crimes may have been time-barred , and human trafficking is prosecutable in Belgium only for events that occurred after 1995. However, four priests involved in the adoptions have already been temporarily deprived of their state salary, and investigations are underway to evaluate whether to suspend that of another four.

In the podcast, several mothers and adoptees told their stories for the first time. After the war, the Catholic Church in Flanders (the northern region of Belgium, where a language similar to that of the Netherlands is spoken) ran several institutions for unwed mothers. Getting pregnant without being married was considered a serious “sin” and often led to the social marginalization of the woman and her family of origin: to avoid this, many families decided to send women, even very young ones, to religious institutions where they could carry to term pregnancy under anonymity.

According to the testimonies collected by the podcast, sometimes the births were performed under complete anesthesia, to avoid any contact between the mother and her child, in other cases for the same reason a sheet was spread out which prevented the mother from seeing her child. The children born in this way would then be given up for adoption to married couples without children, upon payment of a sum which today would be equivalent to a few hundred euros.

Some newspapers defined the practice as “selling children”, while according to the Church the money was used to finance religious institutions. Many bishops have said they are in favor of opening an independent investigation.

Religious institutions for unmarried pregnant women existed throughout Europe for centuries, usually run by nuns. For a long time they were the only way to avoid a heavy social stigma, in an era in which a pregnancy outside marriage was considered unacceptable and abortion was not legalised.

In Italy the National Committee for the right to biological origins is committed to allowing people born from anonymous births to trace their parents. Even in Italy many people were born in institutions like the Belgian ones, and were given up for adoption against the advice of their biological mothers. In 2002 Magdalene, a film that told the story of three girls in a religious institution in Ireland, won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. One of the three protagonists had become pregnant, and her child had been given up for adoption.

