With Moisés in a state of grace, subscribed to 23 hits in El Rosco, Óscar is having to resign himself to passing through the Blue Chair. To secure his 59th program on Pasapalabra, the man from Madrid had to go through this exam again.

As a rival, Feli has been found. This Zaragoza native, who has a degree in Law and works as a civil servant, has a very special hobby: she collects Playmobil, especially from the 80s and 90s. She has said that she has… more than 500! She began collecting them, as an adult, about ten years ago.

Roberto Leal, who has confessed that he shares this hobby, has asked the candidate if she has any favorites. “The Victorian house is very beautiful,” he revealed. For his part, the presenter has counted two of the dolls that he has. Find out in the video!