Although Warner has canceled Coyote vs. Acme has allowed the filmmakers to put the film on sale, and there are already some studios interested in it.

As has happened with Batgirl, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to cancel the new movie live action and animation Coyote vs. Acme with the intention of obtaining a tax deduction because, if income is not received from the film, its directors are exempt from incurring expenses.

However, on this occasion the studio has allowed the makers of Coyote vs. Acme to put the film on sale to other distributors who are interested in releasing it.

While there are already offers on the table, nothing is taken for granted yet. However, it has been shown first look of the movie with the idea of ​​opening the fans' mouths. In fact, there are some who have just discovered its existence, as can be seen in the comments of the publication shared by The Hollywood Handle.

What is Coyote vs. Acme, the latest from the popular Looney Tunes character

Under the direction of Dave Green (Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Earth to Echo), the plot of the film follows a very frustrated Wile E. Coyote because the products obtained by Acme have been defective and he has had no way to catch the Roadrunner with they.

Tired of so many years of failures, Coyote decides to hire a lawyer to take the Acme company to court for its more than obvious negligence in its products..

In the image of Coyote vs. Acme revealed, Wile E. Coyote can be seen in court in the company of his lawyer. Will he get the judge to rule in his favor or will he opt for the Acme company?

Produced by Lin Pictures, Warner Animation Group and Warner Bros., the film's cast is led by John Cena (The Peacemaker, Fast & Furious X, Freelance), Will Forte (The Aliens Have Abducted My Parents, Studio 666, Bitch Life) and Lana Condor (What a Fright, Auntie!, Moonshot, To All the Boys: Forever).

At the moment it is unknown when it will be released. Coyote vs. Acme, since first some studio has to buy the distribution rights of the film, although it seems that things are going in the right direction. Do you want to see the new film with the frustrated Looney Tunes character?