The canceled Xbox and PlatinumGames game continues to remain in our memory.

Scalebound was announced in style, only to be later definitively cancelled.

Xbox fans will undoubtedly remember Scalebound, as at the time was announced in style as a stellar collaboration between PlatinumGames, a renowned Japanese studio, and Microsoft, one of the most important companies in our sector. Unfortunately, this never materialized into a real launch, and shortly after being announced it ended up being canceled, thus preventing us from being able to see it come true. Many of us still dream of having been able to play this game that promised so much, and it is normal that we sometimes talk about it, but the truth is that now it has ended up resurfacing in the worst possible way.

When we talk about a resurgence we are referring to it ending up trending on Twitter/X recently, and the truth is that it is for a less than pleasant reason. Specifically, this occurred after the announcement by Naughty Dog that The Last of Us Online was cancelled, which has caused many users to end up remembering other great titles that have been cancelled, and inevitably we have ended up talking about Scalebound.

Of course, this has also been used for the so-called console war, which is the order of the day on this social network, although many of the users simply remembered the sad cancellation of the Xbox gamecomparing it with what happened with the PlayStation game, being really similar situations.

Scalebound will hardly be truly reborn

After the departure of Hideki Kamiya from PlatinumGames, and with the studio's internal problems, It is especially difficult for us to ever see a real resurgence of Scalebound. Yes, the reality is that the possibilities were already low in any situation, but it seems that this renowned Japanese study does not seem to be going through its best moment, so it is extremely difficult for us to see this association occur again.

Even so, you can always live on hope, and we have come to see more improbable rebirths, such as the recent one of the Silent Hill franchise, which everyone thought was dead, and which a year ago announced quite a few projects, among them the remake of the second installment.

