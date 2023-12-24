Disneyland Paris It is the only Disney resort in Europe, so it is the only way we have in Europe to visit classic attractions such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Peter Pan or visit its castle without taking a trip to North America or Asia.

Between its two parks, Disneyland Paris Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, there are dozens of attractions and shows including roller coasters and softer rides, many classics from Disney history and also exclusive attractions.

Unfortunately, the history of Disneyland Paris has been marked by economic uncertainty and cutbacks: the park was not a success in its first years and was on the verge of bankruptcy.

For that reason, many attractions or even entire areas of the parks suffered budget cuts or even complete cancellations.

We have selected a top 10 attractions, shows or canceled areas of Disneyland Paris…ordered from most to least sorry that his ax gave us:

Soarin' Tarzan Roller Coaster Mickey's Band Coaster Little Mermaid Ride Spider-Man Roller Coaster Discovery Mountain Jungle Cruise Indiana Jones Ride Pirates of the Caribbean Show Entire Studios Park

Soarin’

Soarin’ It is one of the most common attractions at Disney resorts: is in California, Florida, Shanghai and Tokyowith different versions of the same concept: a flight simulatora cinema with a gigantic screen that covers your entire field of vision, with rows of moving seats with your feet dangling and with air effects that simulate that you are flying.

In each version of the attraction, different films with aerial images of the world are projected. A version of this attraction was to be included in Studios Park. As we will see at the end of the report, this park suffered drastic cuts…

Tarzan roller coaster

Tarzanthe last Disney Animation film of the 90s, and the last to be successful before Pixar's CGI animation displaced the traditional technique, was going to have a roller coaster at Disneyland Paris, as well as at Animal Kingdom, the park -Florida zoo.

We have received several illustrations of this roller coaster, which would probably have been located in Adventureland, and like Indiana Jones's would have been outdoors (something perhaps a little redundant), bordering a huge tree house.

Mickey’s Band Coaster

In the area dedicated to animation at Walt Disney Studios Park, a family roller coaster was proposed based on The Band Concert, Mickey Mouse's first color animated short, from 1935.

Concept art for the attraction was shared by Jim Shullthe imagineer who designed it.

This roller coaster, judging by the concept art, would have been full of dolls of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and the other musicians, engulfed in a whirlpool of water. It's easy to imagine that the ideas from this attraction were reused in Crush’s Coasterthe Finding Nemo roller coaster that runs today.

Little Mermaid Attractions

The Little Mermaid, the film to which the disney revival during the 90s, it was released in 1989, at the same time that the Disneyland Paris park was being developed.

Therefore, it was logical for Disney to conceiver an attraction of The little Mermaid, a dark ride that would use the same system of suspended vehicles as Peter Pan so that you would feel “submerged” under the sea. For unknown reasons, probably budgetary, the attraction was cancelled.

Years later, an indoor area with several children's attractions and a show was planned for Studios Park, similar to the Mermaid Lagoon found in Tokyo DisneySea. It was not built either.

Finally, in 2011 an attraction did open, The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventurefirst at Disney California Adventure and then at Magic Kingdom.

Spider-Man roller coaster

The Avengers Campus, the first Marvel-dedicated area of ​​the Disney parks, is frequently criticized for looking like… well, a campus. A kind of industrial Estate with ships, without much relation to the Avengers movies and not particularly aesthetically beautiful.

Originally, as seen in these concept arts from WDW News, the Marvel area of ​​Disneyland Paris was going to be very different, a recreation of a street in new yorkwith an elevated train crossing it, Nelson & Murdock posters, the classic water tanks…

The star attraction, the roller coaster that is now Avengers Assemble: Flight Force and that it only has light effects in its journey with Iron Man and Captain Marvel shooting at Kree ships, it was going to be very different.

Dedicated to Spider-Man fighting classic villains (but not yet in the MCU like the Green Goblin), the roller coaster would have many physical sets placed between the rails, emulating New York skyscrapers: the bridge, the Empire State Building, a street with cars… A lot more elaborate than the theming that exists now.

Discovery Mountain

Space Mountain It is commonly referred to as the attraction that saved Disneyland Paris: the park needed a major innovation and they gave it one in 1995, three years after its opening. The park rose from that moment on.

The Space Mountain project was originally going to be much larger. Instead of just one attraction, the imagineer Tim Delaneywho was the designer of the entire Discoveryland area with Victorian aesthetics inspired by Jules Verne, conceived Discovery Mountain.

This covered area where there would be a roller coaster based on From the Earth to the Moona dark ride copied from Epcot park (Horizons), shops, restaurants, and an attraction based on the Nautilus.

In the end, the project was greatly reduced, the idea of ​​a covered area was abandoned, leaving it only in the roller coaster building, and the Nautilus was taken outside as a small passage where Captain Nemo's cabin could be seen. Even with the cuts, the Space Mountain building is still spectacular….

Jungle Cruise

Disneyland Paris opened with classic attractions that could not be missing in any Disney park: Dumbo, Peter Pan, It's a Small World, Haunted Mansion (like Phantom Manor), Big Thunder Mountain…

But in Paris two classics escaped him. One is Splash Mountaina water attraction that was quickly scrapped due to the weather in France.

The other is Jungle Cruisea quieter boat tour, which according to the official Disney website, was not built in Paris because many European parks had already copied the conceptand it wouldn't contribute anything new…

A shame, since precisely what makes this attraction great is not so much the boat ride, but the comments and charisma of the guide that you get on each trip, something that was the basis of the movie Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Sign up for Disney+

Disney+ continues to release new features, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

Other data

Pirates of the Caribbean Show

One of the largest transformative projects proposed for Disneyland Paris occurred at the height of the popularity of the films. Pirates of the Caribbeanand would consist of a “mini-land” of the Pirates in the Adventureland area.

First, Indiana Jones roller coaster would be transformed and included in this area, with the loop apparently converted into the famous millstone where there is a duel in the second Pirates movie.

But the best thing would have been the enormous Pirates of the Caribbean naval show, with two ships in full battle, taking a location that is currently unused. This conceptual art, published in the book The Art of Disneyland Paris, shows a show that would have become a new “must” of the park.

Indiana Jones Attraction and Zone

Indiana Jones He was going to be one of the protagonists of Adventureland, the area of ​​Disneyland park that emulates a jungle and whose only main attraction is Pirates of the Caribbean. Space was reserved to build a mini-land with several attractions, as Main Street News reports.

However, due to economic hardship and visitor demand for a thrill ride, it was decided to build the much smaller and cheaper roller coaster in its place. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Perilthe first Disney roller coaster in the world to turn you upside down, opened in 1993.

Had it not been cancelled, the Indiana Jones mini-land in Adventureland would have had several attractions, including possibly a dark ride similar a Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Forbidden Eye in California but based on the movie The Temple of Doom, along with an indoor roller coaster inspired by the minecart scene.

The entirety of Studios Park

The rickety park Walt Disney Studios Park which opened in 2002 is the result of drastic (but drastic) budget cuts and rushed construction to meet certain obligations to the French government (the same ones that assume there will be a third park at the resort before 2036).

As a result, the original plans for this park dedicated to the world of cinema were very different, which was first unveiled in 1989 under the name Disney-MGM Europe.

The park would have easily been twice the size, and in the same tradition as the “study parks” of the United States, the plan was to have real film and animation studios running next to the park, with an authentic “Studio Tram Tour” train running through them, style Universal Hollywood (the only attraction of that style that is still operating in the world).

Not many details are known about what this park would have had, which if it had not been for the initial failure of Disneyland Paris, would have opened in 1995 or 1996. Among its attractions would be The Great Movie Ride (a dark ride copied from Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando and which covered scenes from the entire history of cinema), a recreation of the Chinese theater.

With the decline of parks based on film studios in both Disney like in Universalprobably this park, had it opened as planned, would have changed a lot today as well, but at least it would have saved Disneyland Paris the blessing of having the considered worst disney park in the whole world…