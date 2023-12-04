The Calzedonia group changes its name and becomes Oniverse, which is the anagram of president Veronesi

The Calzedonia Group, a company founded by Sandro Veronesi in 1986, changes its name and becomes Oniverse. The Verona-based company currently includes the brands Calzedonia, Intimissimi, Intimissimi Uomo, Tezenis, Falconeri, Signorvino, Atelier Emé, Antonio Marras and, after the acquisition of Cantiere del Pardo, Grand Soleil, Pardo and Van Dutch. Already a consolidated international reality, with its increasingly transversal and diversified proposal that ranges from fashion to luxury, passing through nautical and food & wine, it identifies renaming as a fundamental step to further develop the Group’s potential. Thus Oniverse was born, a personalization of the English word ‘Universe’, i.e. all space, time and its contents.



“The Group has been able to grow constantly – he underlines the president of Oniverse, Sandro Veronesi -. Today we are a reality with a great history, a constantly evolving universe, with different brands all characterized by their own identity. For this reason the choice of a name that was independent and autonomous, but which could represent the essence of all. In fact, we want each brand to have its autonomy, while remaining part of a Group. Oniverse indicates belonging, but also freedom. A heterogeneous whole, made up of different realities, but part of the same project”.

Oniverse represents the universe of the Group, made up of its brands, people, values ​​and is also the anagram of the surname Veronesi, from which everything started and which still guides along the path undertaken, accompanied today also by his children. All the employees were part of this change, also through an internal contest to search for creative ideas for the new naming, confirming the importance that collaborators play in the evolution and development of the company.

