Thematically close to works of the caliber of Dead Space and others Fort Solis, The Callisto Protocoldeveloped and published by Striking Distance Studios, released a long trailer today showing player stats and the number of beasts killed in its horror space adventure, reviewed by our Kommissar.

In this third-person narrative horror game, set 300 years in the future, the player takes on the role of Jacob Lee: an unfortunate prisoner locked in Black Iron Prison, a maximum security prison located on Callisto, the dead moon of Jupiter. When the other inmates begin to transform into nightmarish creatures, the prison descends into chaos. To survive, Jacob must force his way to freedom and uncover the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath Callisto's surface.

