They will make the movie of The Call of Cthulhu by HP Lovecraft and it will have a director who is an expert in action and horror.

Filmmaker James Wan, known for his mastery of horror and suspense, is eyeing an ambitious project based on HP Lovecraft's classic novel. And that he will make an adaptation of The Call of Cthulhu!

Despite the setback with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), James Wan is ready to bring to life a story that has been cooking in his mind for five years. The adaptation of The Call of Cthulhu promises to be a “dream project” for this filmmaker who has made his name in the horror genre. Plus, he can start a whole brutal movie saga.

What is the story about?

The Call of Cthulhu, written by HP Lovecraft in 1928, is one of his most iconic stories and representative of the author's literary universe. The narrative is presented as a fragmented story, made up of the notes and memories of a man who investigates a dark mystery after the death of his uncle. This man discovers a series of documents that reveal the existence of ancient and terrifying entities that dwell beyond human understanding.

The story is structured into three different parts, each exploring different aspects of the story. In the first part, the experience of Professor George Gammell Angell is told, who discovers ancient inscriptions and mysterious cults related to an entity called Cthulhu, an ancient being that lies asleep in the depths of the ocean.

The second part is the testimony of a Norwegian sailor who encounters a mysterious object during an expedition, which awakens cosmic concerns and terrors in those who study it.

The third part follows Professor Angell's nephew, who attempts to unify and understand his uncle's findings and other unexplained events that seem to be connected to the ancient creature.

The story of Call of Cthulhu explores themes of cosmic horror and the insignificance of humanity compared to forces beyond its understanding. Lovecraft uses his talent to create oppressive and disconcerting atmospheres, evoking terror of the unknown and helplessness in the face of what is beyond human understanding.

