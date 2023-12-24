The story arc that Jeff Ward mentions is also one of the most important in One Piece.

Jeff Ward's Buggy demonstrated enormous charisma in the live-action One Piece

Join the conversation

One Piece is one of the most famous works of its genre and many do not hesitate to consider this manga as one of the best in history. The still present 2023 also became a key year for the franchiseand the success of its risky live-action adaptation has further increased the already immense notoriety of the manga it narrates. the adventures of Luffy and company.

The Netflix series was in charge of adapting such interesting story arcs as Arlong Park and actors like Jeff Ward, who gave life to Buggy, have conquered with their performances the hearts of many fans of Oda's legendary work. And it was precisely Ward who shared in a conference the arc you most want to see in live-action.

Jeff Ward wants the Impel Down arc to come to live-action One Piece

Jeff Ward confirmed that Impel Down It is the arc that has the most to do with being adapted to live-action and one of the reasons he gave to justify his choice was greeted with laughter.

And Ward did not hesitate to point out that The way Buggy looks in Impel Down is something that amazes him: “I look super sexy with the ponytail.” Furthermore, the actor highlighted that He has a great time working with Iñaki Godoyso it will be a lot of fun for him to bring the numerous moments in which Luffy and Buggy interact in this arc to the series.

As with Ward, other cast members have expressed the great affection they feel for the characters they played. A good example of this is Emily Rudd, who shared on her networks that giving life to Nami was a dream come true for her and that he feels that his career has peaked because of that role.

The future of this Netflix adaptation is extremely promising. Its second season is already underway and there are many members of the team who are enthusiastic about the many possibilities that this production offers. Matt Owens, one of the main showrunners, shared how much he would like to bring the Skypiea arc to the series, also dropping that if it is adapted it will probably require a full season due to its wide extension.

Join the conversation