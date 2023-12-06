After the war, BSA (Birmingham Small Arms Company) was the largest motorcycle manufacturer in the world. The British brand rose to worldwide fame with its single-cylinder Gold Star, built during the 1950s and 1960s, before going into decline in the early 1970s. The rights to the British brand BSA were then acquired, in 2016, by the Indian Mahindra group, through its subsidiary Yezdi, which invested with a view to a return in 2021. The promise was kept, and at Birmingham Motor Show 2021 the 2022 BSA Gold Star has arrived.

As mentioned, BSA was once famous for its powerful single-cylinder. And this is exactly the type of engine chosen for the 2022 Gold Star. The new model, in fact, is powered by a 650 cc single-cylinder engine, with double overhead camshaft distribution, 4 valves and liquid cooling. The gearbox is 5 speed. The engine is capable of delivering a maximum power of 45 CV a 6.000 giri/min., with a peak torque of 55 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Thanks to these numbers, the Gold Star 650 fits perfectly among the motorcycles that can be ridden with an A2 license and its performance is not far from that of its main competitor: the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 (47.6 HP at 7,100 rpm and 52 Nm at 4,000 rpm). After a bit of waiting and after testing it, the bike finally arrived on the market.

For 2024 it was presented at Motorcycle Live, a motorcycle fair held every year in England at the end of November, an unprecedented total black color. It features a glossy black finish on the side panels and on the tank, which sports a contrasting gray line in the center. The engine (with the exception of some crankcases), the exhaust pipes, the manifolds, the chassis and the spoked wheels are also finished in black.

On the following page you will find the technical data sheet of the motorbike.