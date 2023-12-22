Roberto Leal and Fran Perea have given Pasapalabra viewers the first great gift of this Christmas: a brutal duel together singing Mi corazón! It has been the finishing touch that the guest has put on his visit to the contest. He has played the guitar and has given the spotlight to the presenter, who has shown that rapping has a special art.

The singer and actor has chatted with Roberto about the projects he has in hand, such as the reunion of Los Serrano and his tour with Uno más uno son twenty starting in February. Afterwards, he suggested playing a song. First he proposed to Lucía Jiménez that she accompany him, but the actress passed the ball to Roberto.

With the first chords, the presenter has realized that it is a topic that he knows very well: his debut as a singer collaborating with Fran and Agoney. If the song is catchy and the video clip is amazing, the live performance that Roberto and Fran have done is pure gold. You'll want to watch the video over and over again!