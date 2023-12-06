loading…

Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip has had a brutal impact, leaving hospitals running out of space and putting patients on the floor. Photo/Sky News

TEL AVIV – Israel said his troops had entered the second largest city in Gaza Strip while intensive bombing has sent ambulances and cars racing to hospitals holding injured and dead Palestinians.

Sky News chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay looks at the impact of the bloody new phase of the war.

According to him, it is hard to believe, but the situation in the Gaza Strip is getting worse as time goes by. The new images from inside the hospital and on the streets are truly extraordinary.

Israel said it cleared northern and southern areas in two simultaneous operations to topple Hamas.

But the impact of their campaign on the civilian population was brutal to see.

Hospitals are overwhelmed, they long ago ran out of beds, now they are running out of space on the floor as they struggle to keep men, women and many children alive.

Images from the Sky News team in the Gaza Strip show medical staff struggling to deal with the flood of injured arriving at their homes in almost constant numbers.

In the northern part of the Gaza Strip, people crowded into the Kamal Adwan Hospital compound, seeking safety.

Outside the walls, Sky News filmed the sound of a huge explosion echoing through refugee camps.