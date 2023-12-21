The Game Kitchen and Selecta Play reveal the contents of the Blasphemous 2 Collector's Edition for Switch and PS5. Come soon!

Although it went on sale back in August, The Game Kitchen has been leaving his followers on tenterhooks for months with the date and content of the Blasphemous II Collector's Edition who is cooking together with Selecta Play. The company has just taken a step that will make collectors happy, because it has revealed everything that the amazing Limited Edition of Blasphemous 2 that will be released brings. early 2024.

With the intention of arriving next spring, this special edition of the Spanish game includes tons of unique content among which there are illustrations, special boxes, music, objects and even a certificate of authenticity. Here you can see its presentation trailer in full:

The Blasphemous 2 Collector's Edition will be available for Nintendo Switch and to PlayStation 5 at a price yet to be determined. Now all we have to do is save and wait to see the exact date of its launch in stores in both Europe and North America.

Below, we list all the content of this edition. Do you want to know more about the game? In that case, you can read our analysis of Blasphemous II for Nintendo Switch.

What does the Blasphemous 2 Collector's Edition bring?

Collector's Edition Box. Copy of the game in physical format. Steelbook with exclusive art. Manual. Thank you letter from The Game Kitchen. Mark of Martyrdom metal coin. 3 Art prints with new illustrations. 2 OST CDs with music composed by Carlos Viola. Collectible CD cover with code to download the digital version of the OST. Illustration album. Game guide with more than 60 pages. Certificate of authenticity.

Source: Press release