In October, the 36 members of the city council of Porto Alegre, a Brazilian city of 1.5 million inhabitants, unanimously approved a rule written entirely by the ChatGPT software. The law, which allows citizens to have stolen water meters replaced free of charge, came into force on November 23, but until a week ago most councilors were still unaware that it had been written by a ‘artificial intelligence.

They learned the truth last Wednesday, when Ramiro Rosário, the councilor who had proposed the law, announced it revealed publicly. In an interview given to the Washington Post, Rosário said he was thrilled to have written an act, a process that would normally take at least three days, in just 15 seconds, simply by giving ChatGPT a text command of a few hundred characters.

The first Brazilian law made exclusively by artificial intelligence is in force in Porto Alegre! She has nothing ideological. On the contrary, it is quite common. It prevents city hall from charging for stolen water meters. In fact, it would go unnoticed if I didn’t tell you… — Ramiro Rosário (@curtaramiro) November 29, 2023

Rosário explained that he had inserted as a command: «Write a municipal regulation for the city of Porto Alegre, of legislative and non-executive origin, which prohibits the Municipal Department of Water and Sewerage from charging the owner of the property the payment of a new water meter in case of theft”. He added that he was “astonished” by the result, and that the proposal developed by ChatGPT went beyond his expectations: it contained ideas that had not occurred to him, such as setting a deadline of 30 days within which the municipality is required to replace stolen meters.

Rosário also said that he is quite optimistic about the future of these technologies, and that he hopes that their use for legislative purposes can become increasingly widespread: «I return to that phrase which has already become a cliché in this topic: no one will be replaced by ‘artificial intelligence, but we could all be replaced by those who know how to use artificial intelligence,’ he said. «So we must prepare ourselves to face this path».

He also added that he waited a few weeks to reveal the truth because, if he had said it earlier, the proposal probably would not have even been voted on: «Many of my colleagues still have prejudices against artificial intelligence, and not I wanted to risk that a useful and fair law would not be voted on just because it was written by a chatbot.”

Not all city councilors reacted positively to Rosário’s revelation: for example, Council President Hamilton Sossmeier told local newspapers that it could be a “dangerous precedent.”

However, it is not the first time that artificial intelligence has been used to write laws: in January, Massachusetts (United States) Senator Barry Finegold used ChatGPT to write a proposal that would regulate generative artificial intelligence models.