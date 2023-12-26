So far, Prime Video has hit the mark with every The Boys spin-off and hopes to continue the streak.

With superhero cinema in crisis, The Boys is a franchise that, thanks to its radically different approach, special emphasis on “radical”, has managed to weather the storm on Prime Video and, not only that, but convert its spin-off off, Gen Va complete success.

In addition to the renewal of Gen V for a second season that will take us back to the Godolkin UniversityPrime Video gave the green light to another project weeks ago, The Boys: Mexico.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

It will be the first time that the franchise is set – on a regular basis – outside of the United States, which gives The Boys: Mexico the opportunity to open a very interesting melon, at least if the public receives it with the same enthusiasm than Gen V.

The change of scenery may allow The Boys to explore different perspectives of the “supers” phenomenon in the superheroic universe inspired by the comics of Garth Ennis y Darick Robertsonas highlighted in Screen Rant.

Will The Boys change venues more times?

But The Boys: Mexico could be the first of several series that expand the universe to different regions of the world and take the characters' traumas to other lands, even generating conflicts between countries.

The Boys' options right now are very promising, but of course the franchise would be wise to keep a cool head when it comes to releasing new content – the danger of oversaturating fans has proven to be very real.

Franchises like Marvel or Star Wars have, to a greater or lesser extent, shown signs of fatigue from releasing various content at the end of the year.

For now, The Boys has managed to maintain a moderate release process that allows fans to generate enough hype among themselves. Will keep Prime Video That strategy that, so far, has worked?