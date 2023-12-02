We already have here the first official trailer for The Boys season 4 and… What a wild thing! The narrative proposal is really powerful.

The first trailer for The Boys season 4 is spectacular. The anticipated fourth season of the satirical superhero series has revealed its spectacular first trailer. The preview promises an intense confrontation between Homelander and Starlight. And it shows the introduction of the character played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The acclaimed series, based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, received the renewal for its fourth installment in June 2022.

Although filming wrapped in April of this year, the premiere of The Boys season 4 was delayed as a gesture of support for the writers’ strike. Recently, after the end of the strikes, more details have emerged about the next chapter of this Emmy-nominated superhero satire. We share the trailer below with all of you. You’re going to be amazed!

The fourth season promises to be one of the best

He trailer for The Boys season 4 recently unveiled within the framework of the CCXP 2023 event shows a prominent focus on the character of Homelander, played by Antony Starr, in addition to introducing Jeffrey Dean Morgan, known for his participation in series such as Supernatural and The Walking Dead, who shares the scene with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban).

He advance from The Boys season 4 begins with Homelander, with the voice-over of a possible political advisor who seems to advise him on the usefulness of fomenting division among people and then acting as their savior. Additionally, the presidential campaign of Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is anticipated, a development that was hinted at at the end of season three.

This trailer for The Boys season 4 offers moments of Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) sharing a moment of happiness. Besides, previews a confrontation between Starlight and Homelander, with angry protesters carrying anti-Starlight signs. Some of the new superheroes that will be incorporated into the plot of the next episodes are briefly introduced. A compromising relationship is also hinted at between Ashley (Colby Minifie) and Vought’s favorite host, Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison).

