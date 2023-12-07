Black Noir is one of the great mysteries of The Boys 4. The character was dead, but he has reappeared in the official trailer. Who is it? Why has he returned?

Many fans wonder who the new Black Noir is in The Boys 4. In the next season of Prime Video’s satirical superhero series, a transformation is anticipated in the Seven team. But, above all, after the fading of its list to only three members. They are Homelander, A-Train and Deep. The company Vought, the corporation behind these superheroes, is preparing to quickly fill those gaps. But, of course, he will have to take responsibility for those choices.

Nevertheless, The inclusion of two new members is expected in The Boys 4. We’re talking Firecracker and Sister Sage. But, in addition to these two names mentioned, another truly intriguing character is added. We are talking about Black Noir II. Although it has not been confirmed who will occupy the seventh position on the team. Or if they have already selected the new final superhero.

In the original comics that The Boys 4 will adapt, Black Noir has a different origin than the one presented in the Amazon series. In the print version, he is a clone of Homelander created to be his equal. And, if it comes to that, his adversary to eliminate him if he becomes a threat to Vought. For that reason, there is a good chance that this second superhero is a clone of Homelander.

Are we facing the Homelander clone?

As Homelander continues to run amok, expanding his power and influence to the maximum, The time seems right for Vought to prepare a contingency plan to face the most famous superhero. At least, if necessary. The Boys 4 could pave that ground with Black Noir.

Despite the differences in origin between the comics and the series, actor Nathan Mitchell’s presence as Black Noir suggests the show could stray from Homelander clone’s path. However, this does not rule out the possibility of him being a powerful new opponent. All things considered, Vought is preparing to potentially take on Homelander in The Boys 4.

People’s expectations for The Boys 4 are very high. Especially with these rumors about the true identity of the new Black Noir. It is expected to arrive in the Prime Video catalog in 2024, introducing a new cast of superheroes and leaving fans eager to find out how this new dynamic will play out on the Seven team. We can’t wait for its premiere!

