The return of Black Noir in The Boys 4 has raised many questions among fans. Nobody understands what has happened to this character.

They have explained the return of Black Noir in The Boys 4. In the upcoming fourth season of the superhero television series on Prime Video, despite the shocking death of this character during the third season, the vigilante will return in an unexpected way. Although his death was shown, a new actor will take the suit and role of this member of The Seven. A surprising decision. And he left many fans wondering what the hell was happening when they saw the recent official trailer.

The Boys 4 preview revealed a new Black Noir in a photo shoot with Profundo and A-Train. In fact, he seems to be part of the latest lineup of The Seven in this superhero universe so beloved by fans. The return of this character appears to be a strategic decision for Vought. Ultimately, facing another public loss would be too big a blow to his image. We share the official trailer with you again. It is very worth seeing:

The official explanation of the recast suffered by the character

Eric Kripke, the showrunner of The Boys 4, explained that although the original actor (Nathan Mitchell) no longer plays the character, will be present as a new character who will assume the role of Black Noir. Kripke stressed that this new character will be interesting and fun. And he made it clear that Nathan Mitchell will continue to be an essential part of the series. Although he will have a new identity in fiction.

Although the original actor will no longer play the Black Noir original en The Boys 4, Eric Kripke stressed that it will be this same actor who will give life to a completely different character, still wearing the suit of the original vigilante. This renewal in the character promises to bring a fresh and distinctive approach to the series’ plot, opening up new possibilities to explore the identity and evolution of the character throughout the season.

Fuente: Entertainment Weekly

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.