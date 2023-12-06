Prime Video

The story of The Boys 4 is going to be amazing. The premiere of the fourth season of the Prime Video series will mark a before and after.

The Boys 4 has confirmed its story and it is tremendous. The anticipated fourth season of the great satirical superhero series on Prime Video promises to be a turning point in the history of fiction. Following the launch of its first spin-off, Gen V, the plot will pick up right after the events of this spin-off series, laying the foundation for a broader universe of superheroes. And, furthermore, it was spectacular.

Prime Video’s official social networks confirmed some exciting elements for this upcoming season of The Boys 4. And they revealed intriguing clues, subtly teasing what viewers can expect from season four. It is certainly worth reviewing.

Everything we can expect from season four

“Homelander will face trial and attend painting classes. One of these statements is true,” suggests a post on social media about The Boys 3. In addition, they announced that Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) has six months to live. And he’s still aware of the virus that is being developed at Godolkin University, as we saw at the end of the first season of Gen V.

The message about The Boys 4 continues: “Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to changing her title from ‘Congresswoman’ to ‘Vice President.’ Sage and Firecracker are two of the most dangerous superheroes, but we’ll leave it at that for now. Deep remains the same. MM is still the pillar of the team, just with less beard. And, somehow, Black Noir has returned.”

These previews point to a season full of intrigue and action. The Boys 4 seems set to explore the repercussions of past events, as well as to introduce new elements that could further shake up the fictional universe that all viewers have fallen in love with. With Homelander facing trial and other key characters amid significant changes, the next season is expected to take the story to epic levels. It’s going to be spectacular!

