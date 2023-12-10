Suara.com – The bodies of four children who were killed by their biological father, Panca Darmansyah (41) in the Jagakarsa rented house, South Jakarta, have been buried by the family.

South Jakarta Metro Police Criminal Investigation Unit Head, AKBP Bintoro, said the four bodies were picked up by the mother’s uncle, Sutrisno.

“Due to our coordination with the victim’s family, represented by Mr. Sutrisno. “Ms. Devi Manisha’s uncle,” said Bintoro when confirmed, Sunday (10/12/2023).

The four bodies were buried by the family this afternoon, at the Parigi public cemetery (TPU), Sawangan, Depok.

“The funeral will be held this afternoon at TPU Parigi Sawangan,” he said.

Previously, the police named Panca Darmansyah as a suspect in the murder of his four children. Panca was proven to have murdered his four children one by one.

After committing the murder, Panca then placed his four children on a mattress in the rented room.

Meanwhile, Panca attempted suicide by cutting a knife into his left arm. When found, Panca was covered in blood.

Panca was found after local residents became suspicious of the foul smell coming from the house caused by the bodies of their four children.

Message for Mother

Previously, Panca also wrote a message to his wife, Devnisa Putri. Panca wrote the message on the floor using blood.

“Satisfied Mother, Th For All,” wrote the message on the rented floor.