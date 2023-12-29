Exactly 100 years after the first BMW, the R 32, the highly anticipated R 1300 GS was revealed this year. 12 kg less, 9 HP more and technologies never seen before. Completely new design, the bike is now slimmer and lighter. The boxer twin, the result of a new project, is more compact and powerful. The chassis has also been revised, with the aim of making it more agile and precise. There is also a wealth of electronic equipment, with safety and driving assistance systems. The new R 1300 GS is offered in four variants: base, Triple Black, GS Trophy and Option 719 Tramuntana. The basic version, white, is the most essential, characterized by a plexiglass and a minimally sized luggage rack; the Triple Black is the boldest one, all black with some accessories, including an electrically adjustable high plexiglass; the Trophy is prepared for off-road use, with a higher saddle (870 mm) and spoked wheels; the GS Option 719 Tramuntana is the exclusive, with a metallic green livery, spoked wheels and a large series of special components. But for all the technical details (of which there are many!) of this model, we refer you to our presentation article.

it is easy to imagine that this technical configuration will most likely then serve as basis for other models of the “R 1300” range, such as the naked R, the faired RS and the touring RT. Regarding these models there are still no “leaks” or even spy photos, but the German colleagues at Motorrad, in collaboration with the designer Kar Lee, have created what, according to them, could be the nuove R 1300 R, R 1300 RS e R 1300 RT.

The renderings of these models, which you can see on the following pages, have been very successful, becoming the most awaited innovations… just a click away!