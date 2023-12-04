Spotify joins the wave of layoffs that is gaining strength in the final stretch of the year, after some not very hopeful economic forecasts for 2024. The streaming service has announced the layoffs of 1,500 people in the third round of layoffs so far this year.

The reasons for the new layoffs were announced in a company statement signed by its CEO Daniel Ek. “To align Spotify with our future goals and ensure we are right-sized for the challenges ahead, I have made the difficult decision to reduce our total workforce by approximately 17% companywide.”

The company had already reduced its workforce by 6% in January, which meant the dismissal of some 588 employees. In June the Swedish company had to apply a second round of layoffs that affected 2% of the employees who still remained in its podcast division.

With this latest round, the company intends to reduce its workforce by 17% more, returning to the levels it had between 2020 and 2021, the date on which it hired new staff to boost the Podcast and exclusive content creation divisions. However, the manager confirms that the current scenario is very different.

As Daniel EK acknowledged to the BBC, “The truth of the matter is that some of it has worked, some of it hasn’t.”

“I assume that, to many, a reduction of this size will seem surprisingly large given the recent positive balance sheet. We debated making smaller reductions in 2024 and 2025. But considering the gap between the state of our financial target and current operating costs, I decided that a Substantial action to adjust costs was the best option,” says Daniel EK in the official statement published by Spotify.

The layoffs are due to a general sales scenario with a downward trend. After the financial disaster last year, in which the streaming service lost 228 million euros, the company seemed to collect the first green shoots of economic recovery, with a profit of 34 million dollars in the third quarter of the year, but it is an insufficient increase to face a 2024 that promises to be a financial challenge for the company.

The company will begin informing affected employees next Monday, and they will receive about five months of severance pay, vacation pay and health care coverage during the severance period.

Imagen | Spotify