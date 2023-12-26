Do you remember all the villains of the Marvel Universe? The truth is that there are more than one that have been forgotten over the years, despite their enormous power and danger.

The biggest threat to the Marvel Universe turns out to be a villain no one remembers. The comic series titled GODS, written by Jonathan Hickman and illustrated by Valerio Schiti, is revolutionizing the Marvel cosmos with its focus on some of the most powerful beings in this franchise.

In the latest issue of the series, it has been revealed that the force behind the entire plot is Oblivion, a cosmic entity that is presented as the main villain and one of the most powerful beings in the world. Marvel Universe.

Jonathan Hickmanwho has already left his mark on Marvel with Dynasty of X and other truly acclaimed works, has expressed his excitement at sharing this story that takes place in a special corner of the Marvel Universe.

A story that aims explore the intersection between science and magic, and at the same time reimagine characters and concepts for a modern and continuity-connected audience. Of course, the Marvel Universe is one of the richest and most complex in fictional worlds. Any UCM lover could give good proof of this.

Jonathan Hickman, the great modern architect of Marvel Comics

Despite a start with some criticism due to its price and the number of somewhat opaque previous vignettes, the series has garnered praise throughout its three issues. Jamie Lovett, Comic Book journalist, has defended all the installments and has highlighted the anticipation for the project by Jonathan Hickman, recognized for his work in X-Men and in the new Ultimate Universe.

Collaboration with artist Valerio Schiti and colorist Marte Gracia has strengthened the narrative, playing with familiar Jonathan Hickman elements and taking the story into unexpected territories.

The next issue, the fourth of the series, is scheduled to hit comic book stores on January 24 in the United States, maintaining the interest of readers eager to know more about this intriguing cosmic universe belonging to Marvel Comics.

Con Oblivion as the central axis of the plot, the series continues to be a focus point for comic lovers looking to explore the depths of the Marvel Universe in this new saga.

Who is Oblivion in the Marvel Universe?

The Marvel Universe is based on four key elements: Oblivion, Infinity, Eternity and Death, representing extremes in time and space. Oblivion is absence in space, opposite to Infinity. Although without physical form, he possesses a chronal dimension and is the source of the multiverse, stating that everything comes from and returns to him.

Death is said to be his daughter or sister, relationships between abstract cosmic entities that surpass human understanding. Oblivion resides in the Outer Void, a corner of the multiverse with minimal spatial existence.