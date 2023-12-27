This 2023 comes to an end, and with it, the large operators in Spain are finalizing their results and their respective accounts on the evolution of customer portfolios with respect to 2022. During this year it can be made clear that: Digi follows the front, MásMóvil endures the pull and Vodafone bleeds. In any case, we are going to know in depth what the results are regarding portability of the main telecos from the country.

There are operators who will close 2023 better than others. Like every year, telephone companies hope to end the year in the best way, in terms of the number of ports and greater profits. However, not all operators have managed to stay ahead throughout the year. So before knowing the results of the fourth quarter of this 2023, it is time to see how they have turned out. Movistar, Digi, Vodafone, MasMóvil and Orange at the end of this year.

2023 portabilities

The latest portability data National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) make it very clear who are the winners and losers within the large telecom sector in Spain. Therefore, it is time to see operator by operator to know their respective results throughout this year. This way you can assess which has had the best results at the end of 2023:

The Romanian operator takes more than 620,000 mobile lines and up to more than 160,000 fixed broadband lines. For example, Digi closed the month of November with more than 1 million new customers for the year and growth of around 30%. With this data, it must be taken into account that the operator already has more than 6 million customers in total in Spain. And with these figures, it takes the lead as the leader in portability.

In the case of Movistar (Telefónica), it must be taken into account that it reached give up about 270,000 lines, more than 200,000 landlines and approximately 56,000 mobile lines. However, what is important here is the net broadband gain and ARPU. On the other hand, Telefónica is replacing many landline voice lines with mobile phones, a fact that also appears as landline loss.

Regarding data, Vodafone It is one of the operators that comes out worst at the end of the year. Zegona red operator loses approx. about 598,000 lines, more than 470,000 on mobile phones and more than 120,000 on landlines. Hence, the operator is going to activate a new plan in the coming months to stop the loss of customers and begin to gain market share again, a share that it has largely lost in recent years.

In the case of the French operator, it seems that the merger has been good for Orange, since it manages to improve its figures in 2023. Compared to other large companies (if we count Vodafone and Movistar), the truth is that it loses the least. has come to give way about 175,000 mobile lines and it did not exceed the barrier of 1,000 landline accesses lost throughout the year.

On the other side of the merger is MásMóvil, another of the operators that Holds up to the Digi trend in Spain. On the part of the yellow operator, it has managed to bring more than 7,000 mobile lines and more than 45,000 landlines. So it is one of the only ones, along with the Romanian telecom, that does not give up lines throughout 2023.