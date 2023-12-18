A major trial began in Hong Kong on Monday against Jimmy Lai, a media entrepreneur and activist who has become well-known internationally in recent years for his support and participation in pro-democracy protests. It is an important process, which according to many international observers will serve to test the effective independence of the judicial system in Hong Kong three years after the approval of the controversial national security law, desired in 2020 by the Chinese Communist Party and designed among other things to allow the government of China to exercise greater control over the Hong Kong administrative region and repress freedom of the press.

Formally, Hong Kong's judicial system is independent of China's, but the law allowed China to begin controlling trials held in the region: among other things, it gave Hong Kong's governor the power to appoint judges called to manage cases considered to be of national security, a category in which almost everything ends up.

Lai was arrested in 2020, and in this trial he is accused of “collusion with foreign forces”, that is, of having conspired against the Chinese government on behalf of the United States, and of having spread subversive ideas through the Apple Daily, the of which he was editor, closed in 2021 due to repression by the Chinese government. If guilty, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

According to the non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch, Lai will not be guaranteed the right to a fair trial: his case has been entrusted to three judges chosen by John Lee, governor of Hong Kong totally loyal to the government of China. As security minister, Lee played a central role in the repression of the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

Lai was also prevented from choosing a lawyer: he had tried to be represented by Timothy Owen, a British lawyer, but was barred on the basis of a disputed interpretation of the national security law, according to which foreign lawyers can take part in trials only with the prior authorization of the Governor of Hong Kong.

The Washington Post also revealed that one of the people who will be called to testify during the trial, Andy Li Yu-hin, a pro-democracy activist from Hong Kong convicted in 2021 on charges of sedition, suffered intimidation and violence from the Chinese police during his time in custody, raising strong doubts about the reliability of his testimony in court.

Lai is 76 years old and is best known for his work as editor of the Apple Daily, which was Hong Kong's most read newspaper until it was shut down by the authorities two years ago. The Apple Daily remained the last Hong Kong newspaper with an openly critical position towards the city government and the Chinese regime; it had been forced to close after having suffered several acts of repression which led to the arrest of Lai, the editor in chief and part of the management, as well as the blocking of all the financial funds available to the newspaper.

Last year Lai was sentenced to five years and nine months on fraud charges for a breach of contract relating to a lease dating back to the 1990s. In April 2021 he was sentenced to 14 months in prison for organizing two unauthorized protests in 2019; the following month, while he was already serving his sentence, he was sentenced to another 14 months in prison for having participated in another demonstration, which was also held in 2019.