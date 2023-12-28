A Madrid driver spends around 42 hours a year stuck in traffic. A Bogota native 75 hours. One Angeleno is more than 100. On average, the big cities of the world force their drivers to spend between two and four days a year, completely, stuffed into their car, watching the hands of the clock move slowly, helpless in the face of a situation that does not can solve or avoid.

A priori, time is the main problem of a jam. But in practice it is something more mundane: money. Major congestions mean irreparable losses for urban centers. In the case of cities in a permanent state of traffic jam, such as New York or Moscow, losses can accumulate up to 20 billion dollars annually. Because if time is money, how much exactly does it cost to waste it?

The results for 2016 of a study carried out by the consulting firm INRIX are clear: only in the United States, one of the most car-dependent Western countries, did traffic congestion cause losses of 305,000 million of dollars (an increase, by the way, of 10% compared to 2015).

How is it calculated? Several factors must be taken into account. It is not a direct count, but rather an estimate based on imponderables such as the loss of productivity that many workers incur while driving to their office. All the time you spend loathing in the city center access tunnel is time you don't work. Your employer, in essence, pays you to deal with the traffic jam. It's wasted money.

We must also add the impact on public health: we know that the incidence of pollution, largely attributable to the massification of automobiles in cities, can cause up to 10,000 premature deaths annually in cities like London. There is an extraordinary cost to national health systems associated with the harmful consequences of particles and carbon dioxide in the air we breathe (not to mention stress).

In the plane of the mobility, traffic jams represent a gigantic problem for the transportation of goods and services. Expense skyrockets because carriers or couriers spend more time on the road between trips, slowing down orders and delivering fewer objects and products. In addition, we throw away a lot of fuel: traffic jams make us use more gasoline than we would need to get to the same point with a clear road.

Overall, living organisms such as large cities that depend on movement to generate money (or not to lose it) are forced to temporarily block due to traffic jams. In a time when what we miss most is time (time that, wonders of the 21st century, we can only buy with money), throwing it overboard in a traffic jam implies a terrifying opportunity cost. At an aggregate level, the city loses.





How much its chronic congestion cost each American city.

New York, for example, leaves some 33 billion dollars per year. Los Angeles, despite having more traffic jams, somewhat less, about 19,000 million. San Francisco lowers the traffic toll to 10 billion, and Atlanta, the large city in the south of the country, to 7 billion. The work only estimates the negative economic impact for American cities, but it does include a list of names of international cities and their equivalent in hours of traffic jams, to give us an idea.

Well, solutions? There are no magic recipes. After years of trial and error, we know that building more highways, more lanes and more infrastructure to alleviate congestion does not work. It's the Iron Law of Traffic Jams, or the Lewis–Mogridge position: more roads only artificially fuel demand, and eventually they too collapse.





The 25 most jammed cities in the world in 2016.

In general, the trend in large cities is unanimous: if we cannot distribute cars equitably, we will have to get rid of them. Madrid has been experimenting with similar ideas for some time. London is one of the cities that has most successfully introduced access charges to the center (once you limit the flow, the probability of it getting clogged by sheer numerical brute force is much lower). New York wants to imitate its English counterpart.

Cities have to pull a rabbit out of their hats if they do not want to throw away millions of euros annually in the form of wasted productivity, slowed shipments and thousands of citizens sick due to pollution. Ultimately, it's a matter of priority economic: Not only do you not want to waste time, you also don't want to waste money.

