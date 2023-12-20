Porn pages are visited by millions of users. Although they are not talked about so much openly, the truth is that their size rivals that of the main social networks. And that is why Europe has now decided that the same rules and demands must apply to them.

Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos are now VLOPs. The term chosen is VLOP (Very Large Online Platform). This is the concept established by the Digital Services Directive (DSA) that encompasses internet platforms that have more than 45 million users on average in the European Union.

To date we had around twenty platforms, from Instagram to TikTok, including YouTube and LinkedIn. As the European Commission has announced, from today these three porn pages join the list, which must comply with the same regulations as the rest.

Starting in February, they must comply with a series of rules. The set date is February 17, 2024. From then on, all large online platforms will have to comply with a series of regulations or risk being fined.

Measures include adding easy-to-use mechanisms to allow reporting of illegal content; give visibility to notifications from “trusted alerters”; explain why content has been removed; inform the authorities immediately when you suspect that a criminal offense may have been committed, such as a case of child abuse; redesign the interface to ensure the protection of minors; clearly label ads; avoid segmented advertising to sensitive groups and publish transparency reports on content moderation once a year (with external audits).

All of that is easy to accomplish, but these three will have additional work. In addition to the general rules of the DSA, Pornhub, XVideos and Stripchat, because they deal with sensitive content, will have to ensure that they meet a series of requirements that are not usually common in the rest.

As described, they must present a report that they do not pose a systemic risk in the dissemination of content that threatens fundamental rights; They will have to explain the measures to combat child abuse and the fight against pornographic deepfakes. To do this, they are expected to change their conditions of use and adapt their interface so that all content is well marked.

They will be asked to strengthen control over access to minors. In this case, not only with a notice about age, but with some type of verification of it.

They have plenty of resources. These three porn pages have an enormous number of visits. And therefore its resources are not exactly small. As described by Margrethe Vestager, European Competition Commissioner, in 2018, Pornhub had more than 33.5 billion views. That is, four times the population of the Earth. An example that they use from Europe to justify that these pages are large enough to be required the same as the rest.

