After much talk, big promises and emissions limits that heralded the end of the automobile market as we knew it, the manufacturers have won. Euro 7 is one step away from being approved, this time, definitively. And Europe has bowed to most of the pressure from manufacturers.

What has been decided. Definitely, nothing. On paper, everything. The regulations, processes and times of the European Union have these things. After many debates, pressures and delays, first the Council of Europe and then the European Parliament reached independent agreements on Euro 7.

Once both texts are approved, the two organizations have to agree and vote accordingly on what is the final regulation. Now, they have polished an agreement that must be ratified in both chambers but, once they have reached this point, it would be a huge surprise if it did not go ahead because, as we say, we are talking about a new regulation negotiated between the Council and Parliament.

The final votes must be carried out at the beginning of 2024. Its approval will allow the deadlines set out in the text to be met: that Euro 7 will not be applied until 2026.

2026. This is one of the points on which the European Union has given in to the manufacturers. Euro 7 will not apply until 2026 for passenger cars and light vehicles, while heavy transport will not have to roll up its sleeves until 2028, when the new rules will begin to apply.

The agreement reached therefore delays the application of the limits defined in Euro 7, since initially it was intended that it would be in 2025 when the new rules would begin to be applied. Although this was one of the manufacturers' claims, it makes sense that it has been delayed since the final votes have not taken place just over 376 days (2024 is a leap year) before 2025 begins.

Give in, give in. And give in again, Luis Aragonés would say. Because the car manufacturers have won this battle that arose with Euro 7. Not only have they delayed its application, they have also left all the demands initially raised by the politicians of the European Union on empty paper.

Gasoline passenger cars will be able to expel a maximum of 60 mg/km of NOx and diesel cars will not be able to exceed 80 mg/km of NOx. What does this sound like? Yes, they are the same limits as the current Euro 6 limits. Diesels will not have to be equal to gasoline, as was proposed, and much less will they have to submit to the restrictions of between 10 and 30 mg/km of NOx that are established. put on the table at first.

This was one of the great battles of the manufacturers because to significantly reduce these emission values ​​they had no choice but to severely electrify the vast majority of the fleet. Achieving the limits described above, and which were intended, with combustion engines exclusively is completely impossible. Reduce a diesel engine to 60 mg/km of NOx It was already a very arduous task.

Controlled damage. What is maintained in Euro 7 compared to previous drafts is the control of fine particles, derived from the use of disc brakes and tires. These PMx, as is NOx, are highly harmful to human health because, in this case, they are capable of reaching our blood through the lungs.

With the new wording, at most it will be allowed to expel 7 mg/km in gasoline, diesel and hybrid cars and 3 mg/km in pure PM10 electrics, smaller particles than those currently controlled: PM23. Tires and brake discs will have to change and use new compounds and materials to adjust to this new reality.

More expensive. It doesn't fail. With each new regulation of the European Union, cars become more expensive. Manufacturers have been warning that if emissions limits are stricter, cars would have to be more expensive. This will not happen but, nevertheless, the control of particles in brakes and tires will force its suppliers to make an effort that will make the final product more expensive.

Furthermore, some experts point out that it is very likely that these new products will also be less effective in their task. And not only that, the low-priced spare parts market suffers, since it is not worth manufacturing products at that price.

