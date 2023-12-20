When buying a new mobile phone, if you were given the choice, you would probably prefer a high-end one. The price of these devices is usually what puts us back, but if we find an offer like today's, things change and they can once again be the main option for renew the smartphone.

Don't miss this opportunity to get the Xiaomi 13T Pro at its lowest price for its best variant. We are not exaggerating when we say that it is the best Xiaomi mobile of this year and a clear candidate for one of the best Android of 2023.

Xiaomi high-end premium mobile

If we evaluate the mobile phones that Xiaomi has released this year, probably the Xiaomi 13T Pro It is the most complete not only of the Xiaomi 13 series, but in general terms, as well as the object of desire if we had to ask for a gift this Christmas.

It stands out from the screen, where it has been decided to mount a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel to see the phone as if you were looking through a window. This photorealism at the image level is achieved thanks to the integration of technologies such as TrueColor, Dolby Vision (up to 68,000 million colors) and HDR 10+ together with a 1.5K CrystalRes resolution.

If you are one of those who spend many hours glued to your cell phone and use it in all types of conditions, including outdoors, you will be happy to know that you will avoid being dazzled thanks to the 2,600 nits of maximum peak brightness that it is capable of emitting.

Another advantage of the well-kept screen that this Xiaomi 13T Pro presents is that it has a refresh rate up to 144 Hz, which you will really like, for example if you want to play mobile games very fluidly. This is an adaptive fluidity that varies depending on whether you are in gaming mode, watching videos, browsing the Internet, etc.

Of course, we are talking about a 5G compatible mobile phone. It has the very powerful Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ processor, one of the ones that achieves the best results in the benchmarks and is a guarantee of quality for the future. Furthermore, this processor can manage to deliver exceptional high-end performance with turning on energy efficiency so that the battery can last as long as possible. In addition, it has 1 TB storage and 16 GB RAM.

Speaking of battery, the Xiaomi 13T Pro has a 5,000 mAh battery, the new market standard (up to 17 hours of video playback). Best of all, it has a fast charging system with a gallium nitride, or GaN, charger that can make you spend from 0% to 100% battery in just 19 minutes.

Excellent Leica photo cameras

Without a doubt, one of the most interesting aspects of this high-end mobile phone, which will represent a leap in quality compared to others, is the integration of Leica professional lenses in its 50 MP rear camera set with a focal length equivalent to 24 mm. Thanks to this quality, your mobile camera will take hyper-realistic photos and can also be used to capture 8K video and 10-bit Log video recording.

This main rear camera is accompanied by a 50 MP telephoto lens (with a focal length equivalent to 50 mm) and another 12 MP ultra wide angle lens. This professional combination allows for better perception of both light and shadows. In addition to the hardware and its quality, we cannot ignore the built-in professional settings from Leica, through which your photos captured with your mobile will have a unique and distinctive aesthetic. If you are more into video calls or selfies, the front camera does not disappoint with its 20 MP.

Xiaomi 13T Pro 16GB/1TB

*Prices updated at the time of publishing or reviewing this article. They may vary over time.

Now you can get this Xiaomi 13T Pro at PCComponentes at its lowest price. It has a price of only 819 euros, which is a bargain considering that not only is it much cheaper than in other stores such as Amazon or the brand's online store, but also the offer is for the highest model, the 16GB/1TB combination.