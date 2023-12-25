Xbox Series In the following list we are going to review which ones have been the best according to HobbyConsolas' editorial team, those that you should play no matter what. Will you have completed all of them?

The current generation of consoles has taken a couple of years to start and in the case of Xbox Series X|S, last year it did not have many notable exclusive titles. Luckily, this year's outlook has been very different, and choosing the best Xbox games of 2023 It has been more complicated due to quantity than quality.

We have had pleasant surprises that no one expected, great projects that had been in development for years and years and the premiere of real great games in 2023 which more than justify wanting to get a subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

Although there are still many Microsoft projects to reveal and offer more details (especially after the purchase of Activision Blizzard) the green generation is taking off. Before facing 2024, let's look back for a moment.

The time has come to review everything that these last few months have left us to tell you what they are. the best Xbox Series X|S games of 2023, according to HobbyConsolas. It was difficult to decide!

Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Softworks Gender: RPG

It was the most anticipated Xbox game in years and Starfield made it noticeable with its landing. Bethesda is back and it has been noticed. The great space adventure has allowed us to explore a universe full of possibilities in a game full of hours and hours of content, which is undoubtedly among the best Xbox Series X|S games of 2023.

Starfield was criticized by some, but Bethesda has proven lor that they are given to creating stories and worlds. Starfield is wonderfully enjoyable, especially with its secondary missions, its main story frankly well written and abusing the NPCs as before.

Starfield Analysis

Hi-Fi Rush

Developer: Tango Gameworks Gender: Action / Rhythm / Platforms

Hi-Fi Rush arrived by surprise on Game Pass at the beginning of the year and amazed all those who tried it. Tango Gameworks has shown its most versatile side with an old-school 3D adventure and platform game that is as original as it is nostalgic, and another of the big games of 2023 on Xbox.

Hi-Fi Rush is simple and at the same time very stimulating, since its combat system borrows elements from rhythm games to establish a formula that hits the right note. Furthermore, his art style and characters ooze charisma throughout.

Hi-Fi Rush Review

Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition

Developer: Forgotten Empires Gender: Real time strategy

Is about one of the best RTS games of all time, so its release on Xbox consoles should be honored accordingly. After a great Age of Empires IV, Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition has given us classic 24 carat strategy.

With an immense amount of content, the possibility of playing in 4K and with improvements such as an interface readapted to console, this Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition is still in top shape. We expected nothing less from one of the games that marked the era.

Analysis of Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition

Alan Wake 2

Developer: Remedy Entertaiment Gender: Survival horror

Alan Wake 2 has been one of the great GOTY contenders and one of the best games we have been able to play so far in the new generation. This generational exclusive shines with… darkness of its own? Remedy has finally found the key to success.

After a great Alan Wake and a Control with very good ideas, Alan Wake 2 manages to push survival horror to a new dimension. The story may be a bit gibberish, but that's the fun of it. Once you start flashing the flashlight you won't be able to stop.

Analysis of Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Developer: Running Studios Gender: Dungeon & Dragons based role

GOTY was a long time coming on Xbox, but Baldur's Gate 3 has finally arrived on the Microsoft console to the delight of all fans who want to enjoy an ultimate RPG experience, and one of the absolute best games of 2023. It was difficult to conceive a game of this magnitude, but Larian has shown that the impossible is sometimes possible (and with 6 years of development, of course).

Baldur's Gate 3 is an absolute revolution for the genre, with so many possibilities that it can be overwhelming, but on console it remains a tremendously enjoyable experience, despite coming from a more “pcero” world. Play it… there is no more your aunt.

Baldur's Gate 3 Analysis

Forza Motorsport

Developer: Turn 10 Studios Gender: Driving / Simulation

Speed… speed… I am lightning, the fastest. Forza Motorsport has been the response to Gran Turismo 7 and after its launch it has become clear that Xbox Series X|S has a piece of driving simulator in its catalog.

This installment acts as a clean slate and renews the saga for future games that are seen as true titans of large displacement. Forza Motorsport arrives with a full tank with breathtaking visual improvements, an infinite number of cars and configurable and very accessible gameplay. And it continues to be updated to receive more content.

Forza Motorsport analysis

Resident Evil 4

Developer: Capcom Gender: Adventure / Action / Survival horror

Visiting emptied Spain with Leon Kennedy has once again been a pleasure, although with Resident Evil 4 you might think that we Spaniards are not very hospitable… Capcom has once again nailed making a quality remake.

Not many were betting against it, but the impact that the original game had was enormous, so many fans were cautious about this remake. Well now you can get rid of your fear because Resident Evil 4 is one of the great games of 2023 and, on top of that, the Ada Wong DLC ​​has also been released.

Analysis of Resident Evil 4

Hogwarts Legacy

Developer: Avalanche Software Gender: Action adventure

We have been waiting for years… many years for an open world Harry Potter game and although Hogwarts Legacy may have some setbacks, Avalanche Studios has delivered that game that fans of the magical world were asking for so much.

With a highly original, creative and detailed recreation of Hogwarts, Hogwarts Legacy breathes love for the literary and cinematographic saga. The combat system is very fun and being able to live adventures within this universe is a dream come true.

Hogwarts Legacy Analysis

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Developer: Respawn Entertaiment Gender: Adventure / Action / Metroidvania

It may have lost prominence with the launch of other generational exclusives, but we want to claim Star Wars Jedi Survivor as one of the great games of the year. Both on Xbox and on the rest of the platforms. This sequel deserves a good ovation for everything it has added.

Cal Kestis' fight against the Empire has raised his aspirations with much more content, more combat modes, planets, metroidvania options and a few moments that will leave you with your butt glued to the couch if you give the game even the slightest chance.

Analysis of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Persona 4 Golden

Developer: Atlus Gender: JRPG

And we end with another game from years ago that well deserved to be on Xbox Series X|S once and for all. Persona 4 Golden arrived on the console at the beginning of 2023 and many did well to enjoy this absolute great Japanese role-playing game.

There are titles that do not seem to age and on top of that now Persona 4 Golden has applied a good anti-aging cream based on texts in Spanish and a rate of 60 fps that revitalize one of the most attractive formulas in the saga. Nothing bad can be said about this game.

Analysis of Persona 4 Golden

Many more games could have entered this list… There is no shortage of candidates, such as Street Fighter 6, Dead Space Remake and many other proposals such as Sea of ​​Stars, Jusant (in Xbox Game Pass) and much more. What have been your favorite Xbox Series X|S in 2023?

For the console, a very exciting next year is presented with Hellblade 2 or Avowed as the great exclusives that will once again elevate the console platform. Microsoft. If you want to delve deeper into its catalog, you can consult the list of the best Xbox Series X games in history.