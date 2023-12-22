The Christmas season is the perfect opportunity to share the passion for video games and what better than with titles that you can play with one or more people. It's time to grab the controls, turn on the console and have fun like never before. Below, we share with you what we consider the best titles of Xbox Game Pass for these holidays and that you can share with your family, friends, partner and others.

It Takes Two

Josef Fares' masterpiece that led him to win the GOTY 2021. This title is an excellent proposal for 2 players that combines platform and puzzle elements, but applying the maxim “unity is strength.” What happens is that to play It Takes Two you need 2 people: one in control of Cody and the other in control of May, a couple in search of salvation and to avoid separation.

It is played on a split screen, but each person will have to solve specific puzzles and deal with their platforms while working as a team to achieve a common goal. Just remember how you agree with someone to prepare the apple salad and you will be ready to play It Takes Two, title available on EA Play via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Without a doubt, it will bring you a lot of fun during the Christmas holidays.

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Yes, Xbox Game Pass has great exponents of racing games like Forza Horizon and some from Codemasters, but the truth is that at Christmas you don't feel like breaking your brain trying to master the control of vehicles. What we want is pure fun, and even more so if there is debauchery and adrenaline.

This is where Hot Wheels Unleashed comes in, developed by Milestone, with a proposal full of fun, speed, vertigo and excitement. Remember how awesome the Hot Wheels commercials were? Well, in this video game you can make those encounters on crazy tracks a reality and defy natural laws with the most stylized and incredible collectible vehicles.

The best thing is that Hot Wheels Unleashed has local multiplayer, so it is a great opportunity to enjoy the holidays with several generations, those who learned about the brand's toys and those who made the transition to video games.

Overcooked! 2

Teamwork is a lot of fun in video games and one of the best titles on Xbox Game Pass for it is Overcooked! 2. If you are looking for a fun and exciting experience to share with your friends or family during Christmas Eve and the next day, before and after reheating, this is your best option.

You're probably tired of helping prepare Christmas dinner, so if you already love cooking, you can give your experience a twist and turn it into something fun. At first glance, the objective is simple: prepare restaurant orders, which means taking charge of selecting the food, cutting it, cooking it and turning it into succulent dishes. All this with the pressure of time and a dynamic that leaves no room for mistakes. Overcooked! 2 also has local multiplayer, so there is no excuse to leave it aside in the Microsoft service.

Among Us

One of the titles that has held the viral game bar in recent years and is a sensation on streaming platforms. Among Us is available on Xbox Game Pass and has an option to play locally, as long as users share a Wi Fi network on their devices; There is also the option to rotate control between all your friends and family so that everyone can participate in a game.

Imagine playing a game at the party in which a group of astronauts travel in a spaceship with an imposter who will try to eliminate them to claim victory. Whether you play as one of the first or pretend to be a crew member when in reality you are the walking nightmare, Among Us has several missions and a touch of strategy so that the imposter is not discovered. Intelligence, strategy, doubts, intrigue, anything goes to win, so don't miss the opportunity to enjoy this gem and share it to have fun like never before.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Many years ago, Christmas in our region and our country, Mexico, was marked by Halo, as it was the franchise that took the multiplayer experience on consoles to the next level and became a phenomenon. The time has passed; Today, playing the game locally is almost a vestige of the past, but fortunately, Xbox Game Pass maintains the essence of the Microsoft brand and one of its iconic franchises.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection has split-screen local multiplayer options in the installments that make it up and, without a doubt, is an excellent option for those looking to have fun with one of the best FPS in history. It is certain that some member of your family or friend is from the generation that saw the birth of this saga, so it will be incredible to see the union of 2 generations in a multiplayer game of Halo.

