We can find all kinds of stickers and congratulatory messages that we can use to send to our friends, family, co-workers or to respond to all those who only write to us on Christmas Eve and we don't feel like thinking about what to say. Original stickers and messages to use on WhatsApp that will allow you to wish Merry Christmas to whoever you want quickly and in a fun way.

Christmas stickers

We can download many Christmas Eve and Christmas stickers on WhatsApp and add them to the collections that we have by default in the messaging application. Simply download applications that have these stickers and add the pack to our WhatsApp chat. Once inside, we can choose the one that interests us and click to send it in the conversation we want and to whoever we need.

The WASticker Christmas Stickers package has all kinds of Christmas stickers for WhatsApp of any theme you want: gnomes, snowmen, Santa Claus, New Year, a flying Santa Claus or stickers with congratulatory messages.

Another option is the Snowy app with Animated or static Christmas stickers. Christmas emojis to send to your contacts, messages with phrases that you can send as stickers, Christmas trees and other categories of holidays and parties with messages in several languages ​​that will allow you to congratulate whoever you want on Christmas Eve.

We can also download the OnePic app with Christmas stickers for WhatsApp. The categories are practically identical to the previous ones but also with many messages or designs to choose from. Christmas bells, gloves, balls and decorations, stickers with greetings and congratulations with different designs and very easy to install and use.

Photos and images

We can also send Christmas greeting images that we download from the Internet or that we create ourselves through specialized apps or Christmas photo frames that we download from specialized websites. Be that as it may, there are many options to have these photos and send them to whoever we want via WhatsApp.

If you want to make your own Christmas Eve greetings you can use design apps and templates like Canva that allow us to use predesigns to modify what we want and add the message that interests us without having to have any notion of designing and with a free tool. You simply have to find what you want to show and modify it as you wish by changing colors, messages or adding a photograph of yourself that you want to appear in the image itself.

We can also use specialized photo frame apps. Christmas frames to use in the different images whatever you want: your selfies, photos of your children or nephews or your cats or your dog… Just a search in the Google Play Store is enough to find all kinds of photo frames to add to the images.

Or, resort to the classic: Pinterest. There are all kinds of photos and images on Pinterest that you can use to search for anything you want. You simply have to use the search engine on the website or the app and write “Christmas Eve greetings” and you will find dozens of images that you can download for free.

Specialized apps

If you want to make original or funny videos you can use other specialized applications for this purpose such as JibJab o ElfYourself that allow us to send an original and unique video. All you have to do is snap a selfie or a photo of the people you want by following the steps of each application and in a very simple way.

A unique and fun greeting that we can do with family and friends.