The great battle begins. Antena 3 premieres next Friday, December 22, La Voz: All Stars, where some of the most outstanding voices of the La Voz format take the stage again to be the best among the best.

La Voz: All Stars pays tribute to the 10 editions that the Antena 3 format has had in our country. On this occasion, Luis Fonsi, Malú, Antonio Orozco and Pablo López once again step into the shoes of coaches and will be in charge of forming their teams and playing in this very special program.

The 20 best voices of all time will fight to be the best voice in this country in two very special La Voz All Stars programs.

The Voice: All Stars starts next Friday with the 'Blind Auditions' features of the original format. With Eva González as master of ceremonies, each coach will be able to keep four talents and thus the 16 voices will emerge that will go to the next phase.

Encounters, memories and experiences lived by the talents in their respective editions will flourish again in these specials. But something unites them again: they all want to win. They will meet again, to give the best of themselves and meet the challenge of reliving the Blind Auditions.

La Voz All Stars promises to be exciting, on Friday at 10:00 p.m. don't miss the great battle never seen on Antena 3.