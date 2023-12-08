Nothing like the Game Awards to liven up the final stretch of the year, making us sigh for everything that is to come next year (and beyond). We have already talked about ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ and ‘Alan Wake 2’ triumphing in a ceremony that has been very divided (no other game has won more than one award), but there is much more to come. These have been the big announcements of the event conceived by Geoff Keighley.

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

One of the big announcements of the night is not for 2024, but for 2023: Kratos returns in a completely free ‘God of War: Ragnarök’ DLC, available right now, on December 12, and where we will unleash all the fury of the wiry killer of gods against all kinds of mythological creatures. The DLC may be titled ‘Valhalla’, but everything indicates that real hell awaits us.

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero

What could be a fourth installment of the Tenkaichi fighting saga in the Dragon Ball universe receives a new name and a new starting point, with all the usual elements: Super Saiyans, Kame Kames and all the elements expected in a game of the franchise.

Light no Fire

The creators of ‘No Man’s Sky’, Hello Games, have presented a new game where they leave science fiction aside and enter a medieval fantasy world, with dragons and everything. But the exploration and adventure remains, in an immense procedural world at our disposal with multiplayer RPG mechanics, and which will receive updates for ten years.

Marvel’s Blade

It seems that Arkane is not completely moving away from the vampire world after the bad taste that ‘Redfall’ must have left in their mouths. But this time he does it with a foreign franchise: at the moment the trailer does not reveal anything about the mechanics or development in this new version of Marvel’s vampire hunter/vampire, but if the expression is allowed, we already have long teeth. What is not known is whether it will be exclusive to Xbox, although nothing suggests otherwise.

Exodus

Matthew McConaughey returns to science fiction with the cinematic trailer for an undated galactic epic. Unknown planets, ships and bases, disturbing aliens and a touch of galactic terror for this game with the Hollywood seal.

FROM

At this point we are not going to let ourselves be fooled by the hype machine that is Hideo Kojima, but his promise that his new game, the title he has created for Xbox Game Studios, is something that “no one has seen before” is, when less, attractive. For this he has teamed up with none other than Jordan Peele, director of ‘Let Me Out!’ or ‘Nope’. We know that there will be other Hollywood names with packaging, that Unreal Engine 5’s MetaHuman technology is spectacular and that the game will be horror. And that Kojima proposes a middle ground between film and video game never seen before.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth y Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix’s legendary role-playing franchise has presented new features twice. On the one hand, ‘Rebirth’ has shown two minutes of gameplay and a musical theme performed by Loren Allred. ‘Final Fantasy XVI’, for its part, announces two DLCs (‘Echoes of the Fallen’ and ‘The Rising Tide’), one of which is now available.