Nintendo Switch It is one of the best consoles to put together some good challenges at family gatherings or with friends. If you are one of those who looks forward to Christmas and you want to show who is the best with the Joy-Con, you better get the necessary games to have a great time of fun.

With this in mind, we made a list that includes some excellent multiplayer titles for the hybrid console that will be the life of any inn or family gathering, and we invite you to take a look. As a clarification, we do not add the titles that are normally used in most meetings (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3 or Mario Party Superstars) so that you can discover other interesting and fun proposals.

Mario Party 3

The first one we think of is Mario Party 3, one of the options included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription and that, without a doubt, can offer hours of fun. This title has 70 mini-games and interesting boards in which each player must keep the Millennium Star. With that mission in mind, players will be able to choose between Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, Wario and DK to resolve their differences with various activities that They are only found in the Mushroom Kingdom.

The game was released for the Nintendo 64 in 2001.

Star Fox 64

If board games aren't your thing, Star Fox 64 It will offer you a little more action alongside the best team in the Lylat System. Best of all, it has battles in the air for up to 4 players, who can test their skills by handling their arwings and even doing barrel rolls. If your friends or family accept the challenge, they will be able to choose between different scenarios and improve their aim to eliminate all rivals. A word of advice: be careful with the bombs.

The game is available on Nintendo Switch Online

Mario Kart 64

Should we really say why this game is a perfect option? Mario Kart 64 It's pretty much the best multiplayer available on Nintendo Switch Online. If you are a subscriber to the service, you need to download it to be one of the protagonists at Christmas and you can use Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser, Wario, Yoshi, Toad and Donkey Kong in some of the most representative tracks of the saga. . We assure you that there will be no shortage of fun and that each of the players will enjoy the intensity of the races.

The franchise cannot be missed at Christmas

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

On the other hand, if you want to try a multiplayer experience in which the protagonist is food, we recommend Overcooked! All You Can Eat. This proposal invites you to enjoy hundreds of levels full of cooperative culinary chaos, in which up to 4 players must prepare, cook and serve a series of dishes before the wave of customers gets tired of waiting. If you think that you, your cousins, and your siblings can be better in the kitchen than your grandmother, this is the time to prove it.

Who needs reheating when you can cook it quickly?

FAST RMX

If you are one of those who prefer high-speed competitions, FAST RMX Is the best option. This racing title allows a group of up to 4 people to play in local mode to drive through 30 different tracks. Get ready to cross abandoned mines, jungle areas, futuristic cities, enormous deserts and even the stratosphere, all so that you can become a true legend behind the wheel thanks to an exclusive hybrid proposal.

The game has an online mode for up to 8 players

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Another good option on Nintendo Switch is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, an interesting adventure in which you can play with your family and friends through different colorful levels in Mario's world, all to stop a gigantic Bowser who lost control. In this installment you will find the same dynamic and cooperative game style as on Wii U, but with several improvements and extra content that up to 4 people can take advantage of.

Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad and Rosalina are the available characters

Amigo's Samba: Party Central

We couldn't leave aside a dance proposal that is exclusive to Nintendo Switch. We refer to Amigo's Samba: Party Central. The game offers an experience with different levels of difficulty that everyone can enjoy. One of the best points of the title is the precision in its movement controls, which allows any party to take the right pace so that everyone has a good time. If we add to that a varied catalog of songs, we assure you that the dances in the game will help you burn calories so you can eat whatever you want on New Year's Eve.

Enjoy 40 musical themes varied in genre and era

WarioWare: Move It!

Finally, we invite you to try the most recent installment of WarioWare, which allows you to meet Yellow Mario again in a new party with more than 200 minigames to enjoy alone or with up to 4 friends. WarioWare: Move It! It may be strange for some users because it invites you to do things that you would never expect in its gameplay, although it is so simple to play that it becomes a promising option that will fill your Christmas gatherings with laughter.

The title was released last November

As you see, Nintendo Switch It has very good games to have a great time with your loved ones, just choose the ones you like the most to spend Christmas as it should be.

What other game would you add to the list to have a good Christmas with your family and friends? Tell us in the comments.

