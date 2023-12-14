There are more and more devices or gadgets that we can find and take advantage of to build a smart network at home. Voice assistants have had a great weight in the marketing of these accessories to the point of offering better comfort when carrying out daily activities. That is why, if you are thinking of giving a “smart” accessory during Christmas, we leave you a list with seven ideas to start building a home network.

Sensibo Sky





There are several ways to turn a “dumb” device into a “smart” one. One of them is with the accessory Sensibo Sky, which is intended, above all, to control some functions of air conditioners and thermostats. It is a very complete gadget that we can find at a price of 99 euros.

The Sensibo Air is a WiFi controller that implements functions for turn on and off the air conditioning, optimizing the use of energy to save on the electricity bill. It implements temperature sensors to maintain good comfort and is compatible with the main voice assistants: AlexaGoogle Assistant y Siri.

Ring Intercom





A task as everyday as opening the door to a visitor or even a delivery person can be controlled from a phone. He Ring Intercom (49.99 euros) is one of the most popular gadgets on Amazon and offers both great convenience and a good number of functions to have greater control over who is knocking on our door.

The Ring Intercom is a smart device that connects physically to the intercom and via WiFi to the phone using the Amazon Ring app. Can receive notifications every time they knock on the door, open this same door from the phone and even add people as guests so they can control the device. It is compatible with Alexa and its installation is very simple.

Blink Mini





Smart cameras are also very interesting gadgets, especially for times when we spend more time away from home, such as Christmas or summer vacations. Among all the models and brands we can find a good number of options with their respective differences, but one of the most popular is the camera. Blink Miniwhose price is 20.99 euros.

The Blink Mini is an indoor surveillance camera that has a very compact design. It can be easily placed in any room in the house and offers high resolution Full HD (1,080p) and integrates a microphone for two-way audio. Comes with a sensor Motion detection and one night vision, allows recordings to be saved locally or in the cloud (required paid subscription) and is compatible with Alexa. It is installed to the power supply via a USB-A connector and to the phone via WiFi.

Fire TV Stick 4K





If you have an older television or simply want to have an additional operating system, the Fire TV Sticks are very interesting little devices. The recent model Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd generation) It is one of the most recommended both for its resolution and for the differences with respect to more basic models. Its price, in this case, is 69.99 euros.

The new Fire TV Stick 4K offers, as its name suggests, 4K resolution and up to 30% more performance than the 1st generation. It is compatible with the main formats HDR, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision and, in the case of the audio section, Dolby Atmos. In addition to having a completely renewed design, the new features of this model are that it integrates a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor and compatibility with WiFi 6.

TP-Link Tapo P110





Smart plugs have also become very popular in recent years as they are compatible with major voice assistants. He TP-Link Tapo P110 (13.90 euros) is currently one of the most recommended.

The TP-Link Tapo P110 connects to the brand's Tapo app and the most widespread utility is to have greater control over coffee makers, lamps or toasters; That is, those that, above all, work by simply turning them on or off. This plug has a countdown timer, schedule programming and has control of energy consumption for each plug (can be viewed in the app). In this case, it works with both Alexa as with Google Assistant.

Echo Dot 5th generation





Amazon devices are very popular thanks to their excellent quality-price ratio. He Echo Dot 5th generation (26.99 euros) is a smart speaker that also serves as a base to build home automation.

The 5th generation Echo Dot features a cylindrical design and comes with a integrated speaker which serves both to play music and to listen to your voice assistant Alexa. It connects to the WiFi network and the Alexa smartphone app, integrates a microphone to communicate with the voice assistant and different compatible devices can be connected to it to manage the entire smart home network.

Echo Dot (5th generation, 2022 model)

Eve Room





There are many smart devices that, in addition to their own functions, have an indoor temperature meter, as is the case with the Echo Dot 5th generation; But there are also those that are designed to go one step further. He Eve Room (99.95 euros) is one of the most complete and best known.

The Eve Room has a compact design and offers a lot of information about the interior of the house. You can indicate the temperature of a room, but it is also capable of record humidity and air quality, offering all kinds of details that are displayed in the brand's application. Furthermore, one of the key points of this gadget is that it is compatible with HomeKit.

