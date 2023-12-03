Imagine the following: you have bought some headphones on Black Friday, you have asked the Three Wise Men for them, or you are simply using those headphones right now that you always carry in your pocket, and you are curious: how can I know if Are my headphones good or not? What song can I use to determine the quality of my headphones? It is not a simple question, so we have posed it to someone who knows a lot about audio: Sean Olive, sound and acoustics researcher at Harman, JBL’s parent company.

‘Fast Car’, de Tracy Chapman. According to Sean Olive, that’s the best song to try headphones on. “When it was released in 1988, we found that it was well recorded and seemed to have all audio frequencies from 20 Hz to 20 kHz,” Olive explains. For some context, 20Hz-20kHz is the audible range of a young, healthy ear. When we talk about bass we talk about 20-250 Hz. When we talk about mids, we talk about 250 Hz to 2 kHz and when we talk about treble, 2-20 kHz. Below 20 Hz are infrasounds and above 20 kHz are ultrasounds. Neither of us can hear them.

Tests and more tests. Being a well-made song, JBL began using it to test his speakers and in his research, producing “consistent results.” According to Olive, “people were able to discriminate between different speakers and could hear any flaws, if it had too much bass, if it didn’t have enough bass… and it always produced the most consistent ratings.” JBL has been studying sound for some time to, in some way, offer products whose sound is what most users are looking for. There are several papers on this matter with their conclusions.

What to look for. As the researcher himself explains, the first thing to look for is the bass. ‘Fast Car’ has an electric bass and a kick drum, let’s see if we can distinguish them. Then, the dishes. Do they sound clear or are they strident? To this we must add Chapman’s voice. “If the speaker is having trouble reproducing bass, it will basically maximize the excursion of the woofer and then start modulating the voice of the woofer,” he says. Many speakers and headphones have too much bass power and that can mask your voice. “So, listen to that, and then just listen to the overall balance between the vocals, the bass, and the drums and guitars. Is the vocal at the same level as the instruments or below?”

The closest thing: pink noise. This type of noise has historically been used to study the behavior of rooms, speakers and various sound equipment. Its advantage is that all bands have the same level, so it helps us study possible defects in any frequency range. The problem is that it’s not exactly pleasant. “It has all frequencies from 20 Hz to 20 kHz, and it is a very good signal for identifying resonances, but people don’t like to hear noise when they do listening tests,” explains Olive.

Another issue is Hi-Fi sound. Beyond using ‘Fast Car’ as a test bed for our headphones and getting a rough idea of ​​their performance, the truth is that using Bluetooth headphones on the street we are not going to appreciate what a high definition song can offer us. Listening to music at its best requires certain equipment, certain knowledge and certain files that are not the ones we can listen to on Spotify. The sound is like the image: we can spend as much money as we want, although the truth is that there are more affordable options that can give us a fantastic experience.

