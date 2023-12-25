We continue reviewing the best games of 2023, and after having done the same with the best multiplayer games, horror games or those on Nintendo Switch or Android, it is now time to see which ones have been the best simulation games of 2023 for the editorial staff of HobbyConsolas.

We are talking about a year that has been great in terms of video game releases, with hits like Baldur's Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda, Alan Wake 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Starfield, among many others. And like every year, we review the best games from different points of view, either according to their platforms or the genre to which they belong.

The simulation genre is not as popular as action, horror or sports, but it always promises us some surprises, whether on PC, consoles or mobile devices.

Which are the best simulators of this 2023? Variety is the virtue, and certainly in these 12 months we have come across some surprises, AAA releases and new IPs that we did not expect.

From the best drivers in the world, to a nice vegetable or becoming a great soccer coach, simulation has been well served this year.

We review the 10 best simulation games of 2023available on PC or mobile devices such as PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo Switch.

Best simulation games of 2023:

Forza Motorsport

Plataformas: Xbox Series X|S / PC Developer: Turn10 Studios

The driving saga par excellence of Microsoft returns to the load. On this occasion, Forza Motorsport (no numbering) leaves aside the open-world arcade style of Forza Horizon 5, to focus on recreating the excitement of real racing on Xbox Series X|S, Windows and Steam.

In Forza Motorsport we have a career mode (Builders Cup), a powerful online multiplayer mode, more than 500 vehicles, 20 maximum fidelity circuits, and a splendid future of gaming ''as a service''. The best speed simulator of 2023also available on Game Pass.

Cities: Skylines 2

Plataformas: PS5 / Xbox Series X|S / PC Developer: Colossal Order

Do you remember the SimCity saga? We had a great time creating our own cities in the late 80s and 90s. This essence would return in 2015, with Cities: Skylines, one of the best management and construction games of the past decade, thanks to Paradox.

8 years later, its impressive sequel arrives, Cities: Skylines II, which was also released at the same time on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (also on Game Pass). It has enormous potential in the medium-long term, although, yes, its current state is not the best, at least at the optimization level.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Plataformas: PS5 / Xbox Series X|S / Switch / PC Developer: Marvelous

20 years have passed since the arrival of Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life, considered one of the best installments of the simulation saga for PS2 and Gamecube. Marvelous had a great idea, using the success of previous remakes: resurrect the classic on PC and current consoles.

And here we have Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, a remarkable life simulator that delivers on several counts. It is a remarkable agricultural simulator, but also a friendly and immersive adventure for all ages. It has a nostalgic flavor that catches you. And, for that reason, it deserves to be here.

Praise you, Football Manager. From the ashes of the mythical PC Soccer The Sega and Sports Interactive franchise was born, and they return to the fray this year with a new installment. Be careful, because Football Manager 2024 brings enough changes compared to other years, and it is by no means more of the same.

The best version available is the PC version, at least from a control point of view (and licensing patches, of course). On Xbox you can also play it on Game Pass, while on PS5 (it is not on PS4) it is only on the PS Store. The Switch and mobile versions take advantage of touch functions.

Dredge

Plataformas: PS5 / PS4 / Xbox / PC / Switch Developer: Black Salt Games

One of the best indies of the year, whose concept is as groundbreaking as it is unusual. In a way, we also saw the idea of ​​Dredge (nominated in the highest impact category at The Game Awards 2023) in Dave the Diver, but it is focused in a totally different way.

In Dredge, we control a small fishing boat. The objective is to explore The Marrows archipelago, achieve good daily fishing, and improve our boat. The problem is that, When night falls, the adventure changes completely. Ideal for HP Lovecraft fans.

Terra Nil

Platforms: PC / Mobile Developer: Free Lives

Another of the most groundbreaking ideas of the year, which you can also play for free in the Netflix mobile app if you are subscribed to the service. Terra Nil is an environmental strategy and management gamewhich proposes us to resurrect an ecosystem with natural resources.

In other words, you will have to take a devastated land (a wasteland, wow) and make it become a good ecosystem for fauna and flora. This includes the construction of forests, the cleaning of oceans, the search for eco-friendly energies and resources… well, there is a lot of content.

I will threaten

Be careful with Topota, he will eliminate you in one bite! Plataformas: PS5 / PS4 / Xbox / Switch / PC Developer: Devilish Games

From the Alicante studio Devilish Games comes one of the most original games of the year, which is also one of the covered ones. His name is Minabo, and we could say that he is un walking simulator 2D supported by tons of social options and with a life simulator approach.

But be careful, Minabo almost invented his own genre. Create your own turnip and grow from a young age alongside others of your kind. You decide how fast you walk, who you talk to, and how you spend your days.. You can also avoid death, or give up life. Minabo is a full-fledged simulator, and we really loved it.

F1 23

Plataformas: PS5 / PS4 / Xbox / PC Developer: Codemasters

He best video game based on Formula 1. Last year, we told you that F1 22 fell short because its creators, EA and Codemasters, had focused on the 2023 delivery. And so it has been, because F1 23 arrives packed with content and with a long-awaited return: Braking returns Point.

In terms of game modes and graphics, we undoubtedly have to congratulate Codemasters for their great work with F1 23. Of course, it has the same negative points as other EA sports games (such as EA FC 24): There are micropayments, a very expensive season pass, and little news.

Fae Farm

Plataformas: Switch / PC Developer: Phoenix Labs

If the idea of ​​Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life seems too ''realistic'' to you, you have another option on the table, which is directly reminiscent of those fantasy RPGs from the 90s. It is Fae Farm, a farm simulator with role-playing touches which can also be played cooperatively.

Up to 4 players can enjoy together the benefits of Fae Farm, a game set on the Azoria island. Explore the lands, tend your crops, learn new spells, decorate your house and live rural life however you want. One of the great covers of 2023.

Park Beyond

Plataformas: PS5 / Xbox Series X|S / PC Developer: Limbic Entertainment

With great inspirations taken from RollerCoaster, Theme Park o Planet Coaster, Bandai Namco has decided to create its own amusement park management IP. We expected a lot from Park Beyond, a simulator that invited us to dream of impossible attractions and facilities never seen before.

Some Park Beyond ideas are really good, such as the adaptation of the controls and interface to consoles, the technical section or the attractions editor. However, it seems to us that it lacks content, although This can be solved with DLC and expansions. Try it without fear.

