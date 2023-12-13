Categorizing a film as the best of its genre is a bold step and destined to fail, but it is clear that there are few revenge stories like that of 'Oldboy'. In fact, its director Park Chan-wook directed three films in a row that delved into such a disturbing topic: 'Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance', 'Sympathy for Lady Vengeance' and this one. Although with 'Oldboy' he touched on levels of sadism and extreme humor rarely seen.

Even within his cinema, which is full of sarcasm and dark notes about the human soul. Park Chan-wook has become an iconic director of South Korean cinema more exportable and festival-oriented, and there are no shortage of reasons: 'Thirst', 'Stoker' or 'La doncella' are good summaries of his style. But 'Oldboy', which you can see on Prime Video and Filmin, remains unique, since it was the international consecration of its director.

In 'Oldboy' (winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival), an irresponsible father of a family is kidnapped while drunk by a mysterious criminal group that runs a clandestine prison. He doesn't know why, but he will spend fifteen years locked in a cell, just to torture him. One day he is freed, turned into a wreck who has lost everything… except the desire for revenge.

'Oldboy' is an obsessive film that introduces us to an unbalanced psyche full of enigmas, as we try to discover the reason for the twisted torture at the same time as the protagonist. And in between, explosions of violence as legendary as the famous hallway fight with hammer blows and in sequence, which has been so influential for subsequent action cinema.

