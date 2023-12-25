There are many times when a portable battery can be very useful, especially when we have to travel or we are simply going to be away from home for a long time and we do not have a charger and a plug on hand. Currently there are so many that it may be difficult for us to decide between one model or another, but to play it safe we ​​can see that the best rated portable battery on Amazon is none other than the INIU Power Bankwhose price is only 19.99 euros.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Buy INIU Power Bank portable battery at the best price





The INIU brand portable battery is the best valued and the best selling throughout the Amazon store. It currently has a total of 46,695 reviews and a score of 4.6 stars out of five. Although its recommended price is 32.99 euros, it has been reduced to 19.99 euros for several months.

This portable battery maintains the classic format that we usually find in other brands; Its thickness is only 1.5 centimeters and its weight is 196 grams., so it is quite light. It has 10,000 mAh, so it can provide more than one charge depending on the device we connect. It is worth mentioning that it is compatible with a wide variety of devices, including iPhone phones and iPad tablets.

On the other hand, on the portable battery we find a USB-C port and a pair of USB-A ports (one input and one output) to recharge different devices at the same time. Also comes with overheat protection to avoid possible damage to the batteries of connected devices, something that is complemented by the ability to recognize devices and offer adequate charging power.

Main positive comment

“It's not Fast Charge, but almost” -Francisco Jose

I would like to say that, like me, many people wonder if this battery has the FAST CHARGE features that many of today's mobile phones have. The answer is NO, but it is not a fair answer either.

To know if this battery is worth it, we must take into account that the manufacturer itself tells us that it has an exclusive charging system: “INIU's exclusive UPower+ technology enables optimized charging for all your USB devices, including AirPods, smart watches and heated vest.”

But what if we check it?

The test I have done is to see what voltage (volts) and current (amperes) a Xiaomi MI 10T that accepts FAST CHARGE charges consumes. The phone is at 70% charge for all three tests.

And this are the results:

XIAOMI Charger 2A / 5.25v and 1.51 A

FAST CHARGE XIAOMI charger 32 W / 5.23vy 1.85 A

INIU Power Bank / 5.11v y 1.51 A

As a summary we see that the INIU Power Bank provides practically the same values ​​as a 2A charger, so I can consider, from my point of view, that as a battery it serves correctly as an auxiliary charge for travel, but that it is not FAST CHARGE, which is which the manufacturer does not say either.

In relation to how many charges we can do, we only have to check the battery we have in our mobile. If our battery is 4000 mAh, depending on the % left, we may possibly be able to do 3 charges, more or less with normal use (charge when it is over 20%).

Regarding the rest of the characteristics, such as finishes, weight, etc., there is little to add to what others already provide. Comfortable, good finish, correct size charging cable, practical flashlight accessory, interesting flashlight functionality in the battery itself and correct mesh carrying bag.

Very good price for everything it provides.

Main critical comment

“It does its job but needs improvement” —Dani29

It doesn't convince me very much, it takes a while to load and then it discharges very quickly… I don't know, it doesn't convince me very much.

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide a benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Images | INIU

In Xataka Selection | With a powerful processor or 32 GB RAM, this PC is only mini in size… and in price

In Xataka | Best power banks to charge your mobile phone: which one to buy and recommended external batteries