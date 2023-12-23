Is there anything better than spending the holidays in the company of a good video game and the people you love? Christmas is the perfect time to live and have fun with the people we love most. If you are looking for a title to play with family and friends at upcoming gatherings, you're in luck.

You're probably looking for an experience that gets everyone involved, so we've put together a selection of multiplayer games perfect for the holidays. The best part? You can play them at no additional cost if you are a PlayStation Plus Extra or Deluxe subscriber.

It's worth noting that these games are available for both PS4 and PS5, so you'll be able to enjoy them regardless of your console.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

We know what you think: “fighting games are very difficult.” That's true to a certain extent, as there are very accessible offerings that offer immediate fun to novices and experts alike. That is the case of Dragon Ball FighterZ, one of the best titles based on the work of Akira Toriyama.

The first thing that catches your attention about this excellent fighting game from Arc System Works is its beautiful visuals that perfectly recreate the original style of the Toei Animation anime. The characters are very expressive and display impressive powers that fill the screen with effects. It's a visual spectacle, so even the spectators have a good time.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is perfect for beginners, as it features an auto-combo system that makes it very easy to take control and start executing special abilities and devastating attacks. Of course, the most competitive players can make the most of the mechanics to make very impressive offenses.

If your friends or family are die-hard fans of the adventures of Goku and company or enjoy fast-paced fighting games in the purest style of Marvel vs. Capcom 3, this title must be at the party.

The fighting in this competitive Dragon Ball game is spectacular

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Christmas is also a very nostalgic time, something perfect to remember happy moments from childhood. If you want an experience that relives the former glories of SNES and arcade classics, then Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is just what you're looking for.

This beautiful title from Tribute Games Inc. is a beat 'em up that is reminiscent of the best old school exponents, such as the acclaimed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. But that doesn't mean it feels dated! In addition to its incredible pixel art, it has refined mechanics that enrich the combat system and make defeating dozens of enemies very fun and satisfying. Plus, it's a relatively short experience, so you can finish it in an afternoon.

Sure you can play as Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo and Raphael, but April O'Neil, Master Splinter and Casey Jones also know how to fight. The best part? They all have unique abilities. Needless to say, if you are a fan of the franchise, you will love this multiplayer proposal.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge offers immediate fun thanks to its simple and effective concept – ideal for holiday gatherings. Oh, we almost forgot to mention the most important thing: it supports cooperative play for up to 6 players!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is a modern classic

Rayman Legends

When it seemed like platformers couldn't get any better, someone said: how about we add multiplayer? Along these lines, Rayman Legends is a must-see title for fans of the genre due to its excellent level design, its crazy worlds and its characters that exude charisma.

Just like New Super Mario Bros. or the recent Super Mario Bros. Wonder, in this Ubisoft game you can complete all levels in the company of up to 3 friends. The more players participate, the more fun and crazy the gaming session will be.

Rayman Legends is a relatively easy proposition, since game overs are almost non-existent. The real challenge is to get all the collectibles that allow you to access more worlds. As you can see, it is an experience that anyone can tackle, so it becomes an excellent option to enjoy with those who are not familiar with the world of gaming and want to have a good time at parties.

Rayman Legends offers crazy action

Moving Out 2

The magic of cooperative games is seeing how all the participants work as a team to achieve a common goal. Well… in theory. The truth is that the funniest part of these proposals is when the players are unable to collaborate effectively, the plans fail and everyone blames everyone else. That's the charm of Moving Out 2.

The premise of this cute game is very simple: you work at a moving company known as FART (that joke is funnier in English) to help people pick up their furniture and other items. The funny thing is that you have a time limit, so you must work as a team to get the objects to the truck as quickly as possible.

The levels are very simple at the beginning, but little by little they become more complicated, which makes the games much more entertaining, since a mistake can mean having to start a scenario from the beginning. But don't worry, the fun never ends because there are always more tasks to complete.

Moving Out 2 is one of those very fun games that is based on a simple idea. It can be tackled alone, but it is much more entertaining when played with 3 other people. There is always someone who makes a mistake and forgets to move the chair, so it is best to prepare yourself for friendly fights at the end of the year.

Moving Out 2 proves that moving is fun

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game

Did you finish the Ninja Turtles game and are you still wanting another beat 'em up? In that case, go for Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game. As its name suggests, it is an adaptation of the work of Bryan Lee O'Malley.

The first thing that catches your attention is its beautiful visuals that shine thanks to the pixelart style. The game does an outstanding job and perfectly recreates the aesthetics of the comics, plus it is packed with nods to the original work and geek culture. You will love it if you are a fan of the franchise.

Even if you're unaware of the misadventures of Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers, this old-school beat 'em up is a lot of fun thanks to its refined combat system, excellent level design, and goofy humor. Excellent to enjoy in company.

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game is more enjoyed in company

Worms W.M.D.

Christmas is a time of love and peace, but there is always room for chaos and destruction. Most of the titles on this list are cooperative, so it is pertinent that there is a competitive proposal that causes your loved ones to become your worst enemies. This is where Worms WMD comes in, a very fun game where alliances, but even more so fights, are guaranteed.

In this title, you will command a team of worms to take down your opponents' squad. Up to 6 players can participate, so games quickly escalate in intensity. To emerge victorious you have to plan every step, take advantage of all the weapons at your disposal and trust that no one will ruin your strategy. Spoiler alert: there is always someone who does something unexpected.

Worms WMD became one of the fans' favorite installments because it introduced new weapons and vehicles, as well as other new features. Overall, it is a simple proposal that will provide fun for you and your companions. Plus, it's very easy to understand, making it perfect to enjoy at upcoming parties.

Prove that you are the best worm commander

But tell us, which title do you plan to play during the Christmas and New Year holidays? Let us read you in the comments.

