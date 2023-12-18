The Pokémon franchise is one of the most famous and beloved franchises of all time. In fact, Nintendo has timeless insurance in this saga, which allows it to release games and new adaptations in series and film format whenever they consider it necessary. The best pokemon movies of all time have been forging a legacy and a history that very few sagas have the luxury of equaling and even fewer surpassing. The world of entertainment wouldn't be the same without Pokémon movies.

In this article we will review those best pokemon movies of the history that you cannot miss and everything that it has given us over time. Are you ready to immerse yourself in this journey through the history of one of Nintendo's best franchises? We will also add in each film, its average rating on IMDbone of the best-known pages for film reviews internationally.

Arceus and the Jewel of Life

Year: 2009

Director: Kunihiko Yuyama

Note on IMDb: 6’3

In this very special film pokemon universe, we have as its central protagonist the mythical Pokémon Arceus, which is undoubtedly one of the most beloved by fans and to date the most powerful Pokémon of the entire wide cast that has built the Pokémon franchise. One of the fans' favorite films, which deserves its special place on this list.

Lucario and the Mystery of Mew

Year: 2005

Director: Kunihiko Yuyama, Darren Dunstan

Note on IMDb: 6’8

This film places us at the point of mita both Lucario such as Mew, two of the most special and unique Pokémon that we can find in all of Pokémon. In fact Mew was the primary Pokémon so to speak, the first that Nintendo devised and registered legally. So this film is almost as if it were the origin of the saga, or at least a tribute to it.

Pokémon: The Movie

Year: 1998

Director: Kunihiko Yuyama

Note on IMDb: 6’2

This pokemon movie It is special, not only for being one of the first adaptations we see of the popular game franchise, but also for laying the foundations for what would be a truly beloved saga in practically all its formats, and which has boosted the fame of the Pokémon name so much, as one's own Nintendo.

Pokémon the Power of All

Year: 2018

Director: Tatsuo Yajima and Lisa Ortiz

Note on IMDb: 6’2

Another of the tapes most loved by fans, and that revealed great surprises. It is also one of the most recent animations that have been made of Pokémon. Another essential story that we should not miss if we seek to nourish ourselves with greater depth in the franchise and enjoy new stories with Ash.

Pokémon 10: Darkrai's Challenge

Year: 2007

Director: Kunihiko Yuyama

Note on IMDb: 6’3

This Pokémon movie puts the spotlight on Darkrai, one of the most popular additions to the film's extensive cast. franchise. An ideal film to enjoy during an afternoon in company, and that will reveal many mysteries and the background that hides this mysterious as well as mythical Pokémon.

Pokémon: I choose you!

Year: 2017

Director: Kunihiko Yuyama and Lisa Ortiz

Use in IMDb: 6,3

A unique film and one of the favorites of all fans of the franchise created by Nintendo. In this film we will further explore the background of the relationship between Ash and Pikachuthe protagonist's objective, his past and everything that this new adventure based on trust, fire and friendship will bring.

Detective Pikachu

Year: 2019

Director: Rob Letterman

Note on IMDb: 6’5

And finally we have the most “different” Pokémon film of all, as it gives us a direct look at the legendary Detective Pikachuan extremely intelligent Pokémon that will make us smile more than a few while solving the most incredible mysteries that we can find in the Pokémon universe.