Podcasts have been growing exponentially around the world over the past few years, thanks in part to digital platforms like Amazon Music, which have become popular destinations for lovers of listening content. And now that the end of the year is approaching, it is the perfect time to talk about the best podcasts of 2023 that managed to stand out and attract the attention of listeners on Amazon Music.

If, despite the various platforms that exist, you are still not subscribed, here we tell you which are the best Amazon Music promotions this season, with which you can start enjoying all its benefits.

The best new shows

During this year, we have undoubtedly been surprised by the new shows. Among them, podcasts such as “Lazy thoughts” con Jameela Jamil, where every week he invites comedians, celebrities and funny friends to talk about what it's like to go out with them and tell the most interesting things about their dates.

Another interesting show this year is “The Deck Investigates” de Ashley Flowers, who has dedicated his life to writing about true crimes.

She is a New York Times bestselling author of the thriller All Good People Here. In which she tells us about the crime that Darlene suffered and how she was kidnapped on August 17, 1984 in front of her daughters, who could not recognize the man who took her.

The most listened to in 2023

These podcasts kept thousands of users entertained, made them laugh, cry, go through difficult times and, above all, have a good time of entertainment and learning, which is why they managed to be on this list as the best of the year. One of the most notable is “Morbid,” a show that made those who heard it feel like a nightmare. This crime story based on true events tells spooky and dark events. It is presented by an autopsy and hairdresser technician who adds a touch of comedy, giving more flavor and emotion to the stories.

Another selection from Amazon Music editors and part of the list of the best shows of the year is “NBC News Dateline” where they bring us their show with the longest run on television in a new format so you can enjoy all its mysterious stories.

Critically acclaimed

This year there were also great podcasts that were not only loved by the public, but also critically acclaimed.

One of the most applauded this year is “Smartless” con Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes y Will Arnett.

The podcast connects and unites people from all sides of life to learn about their shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity.

Something refreshing and new about this show is that in each episode one of the hosts reveals their mystery guest to the other two, sparking a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation full of laughter and new knowledge to feed their minds.

It is also “New Heights,” with Jason and Travis Kelce, the funniest family duo in football; and who made history in 2023 by being the first brothers to play on opposing teams in the Super Bowl, one in the Philadelphia Eagles and the other in the Kansas City Chiefs. Both have had great success with their podcast so much so that their show is now part of the critically acclaimed podcasts.

Another podcast that was very top during 2023 is “On Purpose” with Jay Shetty, where Jay's purpose is to make wisdom viral, and this is undoubtedly achieved thanks to his guests with whom he has conversations with interesting and fascinating topics where they find purpose in work, love, service and any other context, empowering and encouraging his audience to listen, learn and grow.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions